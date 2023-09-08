SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 8. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A sentencing hearing is underway in Lincoln County for a 24-year-old man who admits to killing a young mother.

The family of the fire chief who died battling a fire in Huron this week is receiving a check from a South Dakota organization.

The latest drought monitor from the Minnesota Department of Resources shows which parts of the state have suffered the most. Southern Minnesota, east of Interstate 35, is in severe drought.

For this evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather in western South Dakota. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. Once these storms start this evening they will move to the east overnight.

