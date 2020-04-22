Jackrabbits prepare for 2020 NFL Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The SDSU Jackrabbits have nine current or former Jackrabbits that enter this week as a hopeful NFL draft pick.

“I think our part mostly is during the season and preseason, to make our program available, at any time to pro scouts and we’ve just had a philosophy that we’re not going to close practice. This is about these guys pursuing their dreams, so let’s be available and answer the questions and give them all the stats,” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

Coach Stieglmeier encourages his players to pursue their dreams, and the school has a path that each athlete can follow.

“Our formula is that they graduate in December, so that they have January, February and March to prepare for that special day. We do set up a pro day and we do a great job setting up our pro day, in terms of organization, unfortunately, that was canceled this year,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU has had several former Jacks that have reached the NFL and coach Stiegelmeier is all for helping his players reach their dream.

“I give a speech quite often about ‘pursue your dream’ and that is the definition of that speech. I talk about Adam Vinatieri and his story and pursuing his dream. You can look at what happened and see what he accomplished. So I am all about that, in fact, part of my speech and part of my mentality is how many of us are pursuing our dream and how many of us are going after it,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits have seven players that graduated in December and will be selected this weekend.

Brady Hale (SDSU Grad. 2018) Punter Brandon Snyder (SDSU Grad. 2018) Safety Mikey Daniel Full back Luke Sellers Full back Chase Vinatieri Kicker Adam Anderson Wide Receiver Evan Greeneway Left Tackle Christian Rozeboom Linebacker Ryan Earith Defensive End The SDSU NFL Draft hopefuls

Jackrabbit linebacker Christian Rozeboom was ranked the 20th best player to enter the draft from the FCS level. Rozeboom is a projected free agent or seventh-round pick.

Jackrabbit running back Mikey Daniel has converted to a full back and is ranked as the second best full back in this year’s draft. Daniel is a projected free agent or a late round pick.

The NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 23 at 7:00. KELOLAND will have online coverage for local players and teams.