Jackrabbits host Long Island in home opener

“I think we played a great football game. We just made some errors and it cost us the football game. And I was really proud of our guys from start to finish, but we need to clean up some stuff,” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU lost to Minnesota 28-21 in their season opener on August 29th. Now, the Jackrabbits prepare for their home opener where they will host Long Island University.

“Long Island is an interesting program. Evidentally, a couple schools came together for their athletic program. A very, very good division two program; 30-4 the last four years. Just like we did in 2004, they chose to move up and they’re going to come out here and give us their best game, so we need to be ready to play,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits will face Long Island for the first time in program history, but SDSU is keeping their focus on themselves.

“Really we’re focusing as an entire program this week, is it’s about us, about us getting better, instead of looking at just the opponent. We went against each other yesterday, good on good and so we are really focusing on every player in our program getting better this week,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU will look to improve on the 21 points they scored in their season opener against Minnesota. Long Island plays a similar defense to SDSU’s meaning the Jackrabbits should be well prepared.

“They like to play a four-two defense, so running the ball wise that could present some problems at times. They like to blitz, just from film we watched right now, there’s a good amount of blitz,” SDSU full back Luke Sellers said.

“You know, every week we adjust some things and they’re defense is pretty much like ours, other than the secondary. We practiced against it all fall, so we should be able to go back to the drawing board and run a lot of those same plays,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU returns to Dana J. Dykhouse stadium for the first time since early December last season and the Jacks are eager to be back on the home turf.

“We’re excited. We’re just excited to play in front of our home fans; it’s awesome. It’s going to be a 6:00 game so it’s going to be just an awesome atmosphere and we can’t wait,” SDSU safety Josh Manchigiah said.

“Well we love this field! We love our crowd and as I understand, ticket sales have been good, so we’re looking forward to it. Our guys love night games and so it’s going to be a fun environment,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits cross paths with Long Island University on Saturday night. Kick-off is set for 6:00.