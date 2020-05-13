It’s positive for rates to go down as COVID tests may go up

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are at least 16 numbers the city of Sioux Falls pays attention to when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. But one number that Mayor Paul TenHaken stressed earlier this week is the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests as part of all COVID-19 tests.

The city wants to see the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in the 3 to 12% range, TenHaken said during a Monday, May 11, news briefing. As of May 11, the four county Sioux Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area was at about 22%, he said. Minnehaha County was just above 23%, TenHaken said.

A table showing recent COVID-19 percentage of positive cases in the Sioux Falls MSA. City of Sioux Falls table.

TenHaken said the 3 to 12% range is a range where “we are extremely comfortable.”

While health officials are still comfortable with the rate the Sioux Falls MSA is at now, the 3 to 12% range would be ideal, TenHaken said.

A low positive test rate is generally good but the rate can be skewed should there be a sudden increase in testing or an increase testing in a certain group of individuals, said Dr. David Basel, the vice president of clinical quality for the Avera Medical Group.

For example, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have recommended that nursing homes conduct large scale COVID-19 testing within the next two weeks. If that happens the percentage positive rate would likely change significantly, Basel said.

“All things being equal, a lower rate is certainly welcome,” Basel said.

About three weeks ago, 30% of the COVID-19 tests completed in the Sioux Falls area were positive, Basel said.”I’d take 10% over that,” he said.

The city isn’t paying attention to the positive rate at the expense of other key elements of COVID-19 response modeling, TenHaken and T.J. Nelson from the city said.

TenHaken said the city is watching more than anything is the hospitalization rate and positive case rate.

Nelson, of the mayor’s office, said today that hospitalizations are still a very important factor because it’s a way to gauge how the area is doing.

Basel said while hospitalization rates are the most consistent and reliable COVID-19 data, the rates are not early indicators of a situation. The city wants the hospitalization rates to decrease, Basel said.

Both the hospitalization rates and positive rates have been drifting down recently, Basel said.

Johns Hopkins University says in a website post that the World Health Organization has found that countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19 have positivity ranges between 3-12%.

Nelson said a Harvard University study recommends a 10% rate.

A city of Sioux Falls chart that shows positive rate percentages for COVID-19 testing in the Sioux Falls MSA.

TenHaken said as the number of tests in the Sioux Falls MSA increases so will the number of positive COVID-19 cases until the pandemic peaks locally.

But, with COVID-19 there should be a lowering percentage of positive cases compared to the total number of tests for the city to believe there is improvement, he said.

The Sioux Falls MSA is made up of the counties of Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner. Based on data shared today the South Dakota Department of Health, the percentage of positive cases from new tests was 15% in the Sioux Falls MSA.