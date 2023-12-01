SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s like a Hallmark movie came to life, that’s what Annie Welsh says about her neighborhood during Christmastime.

Welsh has lived on Lewis Court, or better known around the holidays as North Pole Circle, for 15 years. She and all of her neighbors go all out on the Christmas decorations.

“We happen to live on one of the most festive cul-de-sacs in Sioux Falls,” Welsh said.

The neighborhood is among those on the 2023 Christmas Lights Map created by Josh Hayes.

“We just all love Christmas and we love our neighborhood so much. It’s almost like you feel like you’re driving into a Hallmark movie,” she said. “You drive into our neighborhood and you’re just like ‘Wow’ because it’s just so cozy, and it just feels like a small town and it’s beautiful.”

The North Pole Circle is kicking off December with their second Christmas on the Court celebration December 1-2 from 6-8 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, treats and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event is free, but they are asking for monetary or toy donations for the Salvation Army Toy Town.

“The goal is really to provide for others at a time of year that we all seem to have more than we need to help others have a special Christmas,” Welsh said.

Welsh and the North Pole Circle isn’t the only neighborhood doing something a little extra with their light displays. Randy Kolden has been making lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread, for the light watchers in his community for three years.

Kolden lives on Lotta Street, the location of Lights on Lotta, a Christmas lights display that spans multiple houses and businesses. Kolden’s neighbor started putting up an excessive amount of lights on their home and neighboring houses about five years ago. He said that since then, they’ve gotten thousands of people on their street every year.

As more and more people started showing up for Lights on Lotta, Kolden decided to start selling his mother’s traditional lefse. He sells three large rounds for $5. To buy lefse from Kolden, call 605-777-9436.

“It’s doubled,” Kolden said. “They used to buy just one bag or two bags, but now it’s five to six. … I get calls during the day and then they come at night.”

Four years ago, Josh Hayes, a local resident of Sioux Falls, took notice of the Christmas lights displays around the city and that there were no lists of all the locations.

So, he decided to make one himself and it’s grown every year since.

“We really want to make sure we’re giving folks who drive over from Windham and Mitchell and down from Brookings and up from Sioux City, we want to give them a new experience every year, so that transitions into the map being a little different every year,” Hayes said.

Hayes and his helpers now have a system to rank and route the potential houses. They scope out the houses during the week after Black Friday and access them based on how festive the entire neighborhood is, if there are interactive elements and other criteria.

“If the whole neighborhood is decked out, then they’ll score higher on a 1-5 scale,” he said. “Also, if the lights communicate with music, a lot of times they’ll get a higher score, too.”

Hayes said the submission this year came from all over Southeastern South Dakota from neighboring towns like Brandon, Harrisburg and Tea. While he would love to include those displays on the list, drivability and distance from other houses on the map takes precedence.

“If you’re at Polar Bear Lane and then the next stop would be in Brandon, that would add 15-20 minutes each way, so if a light display is spectacular, possibly in the future, but right now drivability and distance is a huge factor.”

The route, made up of 21 locations, can be completed between two to three hours. Hayes says the process to make it on the map can be a competitive one with over 100 submissions for 2023.

“We’ve even heard some neighbors say, ‘I don’t think we’ll make the list this year, but we’re really trying to get our neighborhood to come together around this holiday season to hopefully make it next year.’ And that’s really our goal with the map, is to unite communities,” Hayes said.