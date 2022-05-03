SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Workforce, water and wastewater.

Those three needs have been dubbed the big three ‘W’s’ when it comes to attracting future industries and businesses to Sioux Falls. On Tuesday morning, a large crowd of economic developers, business leaders, city workers, city leaders and lawmakers celebrated the expansion of one of those big ‘W’s’ – wastewater.

A $215 million expansion is coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Water Reclamation Plant located near North 60th Street and Sycamore Avenue alongside the Big Sioux River in northeastern Sioux Falls. Funding for the project came from $180 million in state revolving funds and $41.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Users will pay for a portion of the project cost through rates paid for water use, with the residential monthly average increasing from $34.25 in 2020 to $38.42 by 2023.

Water capacity at the wastewater plant will increase 50% from 21 million gallons per day to 30 million gallons per day with a max capacity near 57 million up from 35 million. The plant serves the cities of Sioux Falls, Brandon, Tea and Renner.

Mark Cotter, City of Sioux Falls Director of Public Works, said when new land starts to be developed for housing, business or industry, sewer systems are the first utility installed.

“It’s largely out of sight, out of mind, but it’s the most critical utility to open up land,” Cotter said. “When it comes to an industry looking to expand to the Sioux Falls market, they normally look at, is there a large enough parcel, is there good access to interstates, and then what are the water and wastewater elements after we get through workforce discussions.”

Bob Mundt, President and CEO of Sioux Falls Development Foundation, said it’s important to keep an eye on future needs to meet the needs of growth.

“As Sioux Falls grows, we create the demand for this kind of facility,” Mundt said. “Without this kind of facility, that growth doesn’t happen.”

Cotter, city council member Alex Jensen and Mayor Paul TenHaken praised past city planners and previous city leaders for buying the land with expansion in mind 50 years ago.

“You don’t see this, you don’t smell it,” Jensen said. “Modern technology takes care of the odors that come along with this at least on the outside.”

State Senator Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), a member of the Legislature’s appropriations committee that helped approve federal aid to complete funding, was also at the groundbreaking and thanking President Joe Biden and Congress for passing the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.

Stress on the current system

The current process at the wastewater plant operates near capacity and heavy rains can cause stress on the system. Wastewater Superintendent Mark Perry said crews work at the plant 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Perry said as the population in the area grows, designing the plant for the right capacity and future expansion needs to be considered.

“This has been needed, this is the first major expansion that we’ve had at the plant since it was first built in the early 1980s,” Perry said. “It’s pretty rare to see a plant go for 40 years without an expansion.”

The design engineer company for the project is Carollo Engineers and McCarthy Building Companies will lead the construction, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

How the wastewater plant works

When raw sewage shows up to the wastewater plant it goes through a two-part series of filers and clarifiers before going to a primary clarifier and into aeration basins. Much of the expansion at the wastewater plant will help add capacity for aeration basins, where air is pumped in bubble diffusers microbes feed on organic material.

Phil Greenwood, a biosolid supervisor for the city of Sioux Falls, described the wastewater in that process, brown and dirty, as “like chocolate milk.”

After going through the aeration basins, the water goes to its final clarifiers where the microbes settle to the bottom while the water remains on top.

Finally, the water goes through another filter and chlorine contact before being discharged through a cascade aerator to the Big Sioux River.