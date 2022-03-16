SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction season approaches and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a possible railway strike in Canada are factors on a list of possible influences on the costs to repair and replace bridges and roads.

The effects of COVID-19 and supply chain issues have already impacted 2022 projects, said a state transportation official and a county highway official.

“Construction costs were up 10% to 15% last year. That was more of a COVID and supply chain issue,” said Jacob Maras, engineer supervisor for Minnehaha County.

“The construction market, material availability, and component cost inputs have been fairly volatile for the last few years since COVID-19 entered our vocabulary,” Michael Behm, the director of planning and engineering for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said in an email.

The Federal Highway Administration’s National Highway Construction Cost Index (NHCCI) for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.09.

The NHCCI is “a quarterly price index intended to measure the average changes in the prices of highway construction costs over time and to convert current-dollar highway construction expenditures to real dollar expenditures,” according to the highway administration.

From 2003 to September of 2019, the NHCCI never reached two but was close in September 2019 with 1.9618. It passed two in the second quarter of 2021.

Projects for 2022 in the state and Minnehaha County have already been scheduled. It’s unlikely circumstances in Ukraine and a possible rail strike will change those schedules.

“Overall projects schedules will likely go unchanged since we’re already under contract and due to the limited amount of time we have available to construct in South Dakota,” Behm said. “If specific constructions components are not available, we’ll consider substitute materials or perhaps delay of a project element.”

Minnehaha will be paying more for at least one material this year.

Maras said the county received hot mix asphalt bids on March 9. The price per ton increased to $64.70. The price was $56 per ton in 2021 and $52 per ton in 2020, he said.

The increased cost will not change the scheduled construction list, Maras said.

The county has a reserve of around $3 million each year for infrastructure projects, Maras said. The reserve money can be used to offset the increased cost of hot mix, he said.

“We have about $3 million in reserve for a rainy day. This is definitely a rainy day,” Maras said.

Ukraine is an exporter of steel and Russia is an exporter of oil. Those are two materials used in the construction of bridges and roads. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the export of both materials.

The impact of Ukraine and other factors “is hard to say long term,” Maras said. Oil prices increased significantly earlier this month but the price per barrel dropped this week, he said.

The price of steel had already been increasing before the Ukraine situation,” Marsas said.

Yet, “if the (overall) price trends continue” it’s likely the amount of projects may need to be reduced for 2023, Maras said.

“The recent fuel price increases or additional volatility on other inputs could have an impact on future project bids,” Behm said. “As we monitor the various construction input markets, we refine and modify estimates to accurately reflect the work planned to be accomplished.”

The state may need to alter estimates for future work but also the scope of the work, Behm said.

“As we continue to monitor cost inputs and the conditions of the market, we’ll need to match the number of projects yet to be let to the available budget,” Behm said.

Maras said a future factor that could influence road and bridge construction costs is the federal infrastructure plan.

South Dakota should receive at least $1.9 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under President Joe Biden’s approved infrastructure plan.

The state and other local governments such as counties would get a share of that money.

Maras said if there are significant increases for road and bridge work there may not be enough available contractors for the work. “We could run short of contractors and that could drive up the prices even further.”

If so, that could require counties to reduce the number and size of projects to meet new price increases and schedules, he said.