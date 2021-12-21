‘It makes people happy’: Sioux Falls couple operating 158 inflatables in Christmas display

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — John and Katie Myers just like to see people smile.

And they see plenty of smiles from strangers gazing at their Christmas display of 158 inflatables sprawling across three lawns in central Sioux Falls. They call the display the “Myers X-Mas Party” and it’s located near Luminary Lane — another Sioux Falls holiday tradition in the neighborhood of 26th Street and Hawthorne Avenue.

“This is our crazy Christmas party,” said Katie, who called John the “mastermind” behind the project for his constant searching for blowup inflatables.

In the Myers’ Christmas display, you can find plenty of Santa’s, reindeer and Christmas trees but you can also find characters from Star Wars and other Disney movies. You can see the display lit up in the video above.

“We try to get some different ones and ones that people don’t see,” John said, adding the couple has more than 40 inflatables not in use.

The display features music from 12 different songs, other Christmas lights and a mailbox for letters to Santa. Katie said their display has tripled in size after a COVID-boom last year.

“It makes people happy and I like seeing smiles on people’s faces,” John said.

Weather permitting, the display is up every night from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and people are encouraged to drive by or even park and walk around the display that covers a corner block.

John said the couple watches the weather conditions very closely. Whenever the wind is more than 20 mph, the inflatables can’t go up. During a recent snowstorm that dumped 9 inches of snow the couple was on hands and knees chipping away ice that had formed.

“We had to hammer them out of the ice,” John said. “Some of them had three to four inches of ice on them.”

Katie joked that windy and poor weather nights gives the couple a day off to go Christmas shopping.

Donations can be made by being dropped off in Santa’s mailbox or messaging them on their Facebook page. The couple posts whenever weather will stop the display from going up.

“We never ask for anything in return, just smile, have fun and enjoy it,” John said.

The couple said they plan to end the Christmas display will after Christmas Day.