SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Concerts at the Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater are scheduled through a third-party agent but the Pavilion is interested in signing performers on its own, a Pavilion official said.

“They aren’t booked by us. We sign a contract with a third party…. They broker deals with artists,” said Darrin Smith, the president and chief executive officer of the Washington Pavilion.

A booking company will negotiate a deal with an artist. For example, it may broker 50 concerts with an artist to perform in the Midwest. Now, the third-party booker needs to book the artist for 50 concerts at sites such as the Pavilion, Smith said.

Smith said the stage, the staff and the facility are rented for the concert. The Pavilion makes money on these concerts but “they are not nearly as profitable as Broadway shows,” he said. But the Pavilion has more risk when it books Broadway shows because those are often six figure costs. “If we don’t sell tickets, we still have to write the check,” he said.

But now, the Pavilion may be willing to take the risk and start booking its own concerts, he said.

The Pavilion would take on more risk by booking its own concerts rather than have all of them come through a third-party system but there is also potential to increase the revenue, he said.

The experience gained through securing the Broadway series would help with booking concerts. Smith said his own experience working at the Sioux Falls Events Center would apply to booking concerts.

Smith said if the Pavilion was interested in a particular band, it could work with venues in Lincoln or Omaha, Nebraska or Des Moines, Iowa. Securing a band or performer could be more doable if there were three concerts in a region as opposed to one.

The environment is such that many popular bands and performers from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s are still doing concerts, Smith said.

The third-party system has brought in acts that include popular bands from the 1970s and 1980s, which have done well, he said. It’s also brought other genres of music as well as tribute bands.

Smith said continued discussion still needs to happen including if the Pavilion books all its own concerts or adds to the schedule after a third party has booked concerts.

Another main source of revenue at the Pavilion is the Broadway show series. The subscription sales so far indicate this year’s series will be significantly successful. As of July 21, subscription sales are only a handful away from the record of 3,091 sales in 2018-2019. Subscription sales include blocks of four or six Broadway shows.

“It’s like a giant jigsaw puzzle,” Smith said of securing a Broadway series.

Agents work at a conference in New York City to secure shows and assemble a tour. A successful show such as “Hamilton” will require a venue in a larger city because of the expenses attached to it.

“You need a lot of people to buy a lot of tickets,” Smith said.

Market size, demographics and audience taste all play a role in which Broadway touring shows make it to Sioux Falls, he said.

“As you look at a season and the dates, all of those dates can change at least one to three times before they are finalized,” Smith said.

Sioux Falls may make the national tour for several Broadway shows that will have stops in Des Moines, Omaha or Lincoln.

The tours are designed for cast and crew to travel by bus and semi-truck and trailer, which is why proximity is a consideration in scheduling.

Sioux Falls may get the show for one or two or several weeknights or for weekends.

Smith said the Pavilion has a slight preference for weekends, but it also gets a lot of feedback that weeknights are also appreciated by attendees.