SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been plenty of dust and dirt flying across fields and roads the past few weeks and especially on Thursday, April 14.

“Yesterday we had peaks over 50 mph,” Brad Rops said on Friday, April 15, of the prior day’s wind. Rops is the operations manager at the South Dakota State University Extension research farm in Beresford.

“You look across the horizon and see the dust and soil blowing,” Rops said.

South Dakota had 42.7 million of farm and ranch acres in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Rops said an increasing number of acres are no-till acres which means farmers do not turn the soil over with traditional practices. Instead, residue is left on the field after harvest.

The USDA’s Natural Conservation Resources (NRCS) said the percentage of no-till acres grew from 37% in 2004 to 50% in 2019.

Along with using no till farmers will also plant cover crops such as rye or winter wheat in corn and soybean fields to prevent wind erosion, said Nyle Herbener of the NRCS in Lincoln County.

“If you can keep cover on the ground and do less tillage or no tillage in the fall …it helps cover the soil,” Herbener said.

On Friday, Herbener said he had not had any reports of substantial blowing dirt or dust from farm fields in Lincoln County.

Soil that’s been tilled can be vulnerable to the wind because there is no cover on top to protect it.

Rops said chisel plowing is one example. The chisel plow leaves ridges in the field and those ridges of dirt can blow in a strong wind, he said.

Rops said there is quarter section (160 acres) of farmland that had been tilled in his neighborhood and there “was a lot of moving soil on it. On days like yesterday, you are driving a couple miles in the dust and I’m pretty sure most of it was coming from that one quarter.”

But Herbener and Rops said even if a farmer is practicing no-till, reduced tillage or using a cover crop, sometimes the wind is still powerful enough to blow the soil.

“Typically, we don’t have a lot of wind erosion (in eastern South Dakota) but these are kind of crazy winds,” Herbener said.

A fellow extension agent showed Rops a photo of soil that had blown and piled in a ditch. “I assumed it was a tilled bare field. He told me it was a field with a wheat and rye cover crop,” Rops said. The wind was strong enough to scour the cover crop and it “took the crop out and blew the soil,” he said.

“Sometimes a producer will do everything right and Mother Nature will stack the cards against it,” Rops said.

Dry conditions can also make it easier for the wind to blow soil.

Much of southeastern South Dakota was listed as abnormally dry in the April 14 U.S. Drought Monitor.