Iowa sets graduation record, how does South Dakota compare?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Iowa’s Department of Education said this week that the state hit a record high graduation rate in 2019 at 91.6%. Prior to 2019, the rate was 91.4% in 2018, 91% in 2017 and 91.3% in 2016. The rates are for students who graduate on time in four years.

How do graduation rates in the Sioux Falls School District and the state of South Dakota compare?

All rates are for public school students. South Dakota numbers include students in state public schools on tribal lands.

The Sioux Falls District’s graduation rate for 2018-2019 was 84.35%, according to the school district’s strategic plan update presented at the Feb. 10 school board meeting.

According to the South Dakota Department of Education’s website, the overall state graduation rate was 84% in 2019. The rate was 84% in 2018 and 2017.

The Sioux Falls District’s graduation rate was 83.85% in 2017-2018, 83.79% in 2016-2017 and 80.55% in 2015-2016, according to the strategic goal report.

Minnesota’s 2018 graduation rate was 83.2%. It was 82.68% in 2017 and 82.2% in 2016. The 2018 was the most recent available.

Here’s snapshot of some graduation rates for schools in northwest Iowa. Central Lyon in Rock Rapids had a graduation rate of 100%. West Lyon, near Inwood, had a graduation rate of 98.3%. George-Little Rock High School had a graduation rate of 97.4%.

Here’s a snapshot of some graduation rates for schools in South Dakota for the 2017-2018 school year, according to the South Dakota Department of Education. Aberdeen’s graduation rate was 88.58%. Brandon Valley’s graduation rate was 96.76%. Dell Rapids graduation rate was 95.59%. Lennox had a graduation rate of 98.41%.

The graduation rates of students from lower socio economic backgrounds are generally lower than those of students who are not economically disadvantaged or challenged.

The South Dakota Department of Education said 75% of economically disadvantaged students graduated in four years in 2018.

Iowa’s graduation rate for students of a lower economic status increased from 84.4% in 2018 to 85.2% in 2019. The state had a 7.1% increase from 2011 to 2019, according to the Iowa Department of Education. The drop out rate decreased from 5.9% in 2010-2011 to 5.1% in 2017-2018.

States and school districts distinguish between high school graduation and completion. In most cases, graduation applies to students who graduate on time or in four years. Completion applies to students who complete a high school degree or equivalent within several years, such as before the age of 21.

A percentage of students who didn’t graduate in four years did complete high school before the age of 21 in South Dakota. According to the state, the high school completion rate for students students in the state who completed high school before the age of 21 was 90% in 2018.

Iowa’s completion rate for within five years was 93.5% in 2018.

In the Sioux Falls School District, the completion rate was 87.32% for 2017-2018.