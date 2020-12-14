Iowa, Minnesota plan for COVID-19 distribution

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota describes its COVID-19 vaccination plan as a hub and spoke plan.

The state identified 25 hub sites to which the vaccine will be delivered. The vaccine will be delivered to spokes, or smaller hospitals and clinics from the hub sites, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Like South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa’s plans involved a multi-phased approach and prioritizes certain population groups who will receive the vaccination.

Phase 1, or the first phase, in Iowa, prioritizes giving the vaccine to health care personnel and residents of long term care facilities, according to a Dec. 11 news release from the Iowa Department of Health.

The same is true in Minnesota. “These very early doses will be given to people working in health care settings who are at the highest risk for COVID-19 exposure and residents of long-term care facilities,” the state’s plan on the MnDOH website said.

Minnesota’s plan said early on, vaccine will go to hospitals, pharmacies, local public health, and other closed settings. Most community-based health care providers will not have an active vaccination role during phase 1.

The Iowa Department of Health said in a Dec. 11 news release that local public health departments and healthcare facilities to allocate a portion of Iowa’s first Pfizer vaccine shipments to target healthcare workers in facilities who are at highest risk for exposure to the virus.

South Dakota currently has 32 points of dispersion sites (PODs) within a 50-mile radius of nearly every South Dakotan, according to its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Iowa, like at least several other states, will be working with major pharmacies to distribute the vaccine to long term care facilities. As part of the National Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care, “Walgreens, CVS and Community Pharmacy chains will administer the (long term care) program in Iowa,” the Dec. 11 news release said.

Both states said that as more vaccines are available, more vaccines will be available to other groups, including the general population.

On Dec. Iowa’s DOH said it currently had nearly 1,500 providers signed up to administer the vaccine in Iowa with about 20 to 40 new applications submitted each day.

Iowa DOH and other officials said the state expects to receive 172,000 vaccines by the end of this month.

Minnesota officials said about 46,800 doses of the vaccination were expected this week with a possible total of about 183,000 by the end of the month.