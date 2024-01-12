SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The agency in charge of about $19 billion in total South Dakota assets reported today that return on investments could be sluggish in the future.

Matt Clark, the state investment officer for the State Investment Council told the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations that the assets have grown over time and federal COVID relief money has had an impact in the past few years. The federal COVID money has gone into the cash flow account.

“Expensive markets like stock markets at record highs and expensive real estate markets, with still somewhat low interest rates and high bond markets…it’s gonna be tough to grow these assets for a while. We may tread water for a while and we may need to prepare for a big downturn,” Clark said.

Committee member Democrat Rep. Linda Duba said lawmakers have recently heard optimistic reports about the economy.

The Investment Council’s eight members to their staff and others they “think are the smartest” and those experts are more pessimistic about the future economy, Clark said.

The performance of the stock market is much less of leading indicator of recession or economic condition than it has been in the past, he said. The stock market performance is more related to what the federal government does with interest rates than buyer confidence in the market, Clark said.

Clark said in response to committee member Republican Dean Wink he is concerned in the long run about the U.S. national debt. Yet, other countries around the world are also making reckless decisions related to their economies, so it’s difficult to determine when the national debt and other factors will cause bad economic conditions, Clark said.

The investment council did expect the U.S. economy to have downturn last year, and even in 2024 which prompted some conservative decisions, Clark said.

The state employee retirement fund is one example. The fund grew in fiscal year 2023 by 5.8% which is 4.8% lower than the 10.6% benchmark. Clark said it underperformed because there less riskier investment made in stocks and similar and more cash because of an expected downtick in the economy. “Markets were high and we expected a decline…,” Clark said. But the market continued to remain high.

That’s the short-term perspective. Clark said he and the council are focused on the long term.

The 10-year and 20-year comparisons to the benchmark are favorable, Clark said.

The investment growth is ahead and outperforming in the 20-year segment, he said.

The investment has a history of outperforming over 50 years.

The goal is to outperform .5% over the next 20 years which would generate an additional $4.8 billion over that time, Clark said.

Clark said he’d pursue that goal only if the committee supported the investment approach the council has been using.

It takes a staff of 28 investment team members and seven additional full-time employees in administration, legal, accounting and other job categories to manage the state investments.

The appropriations committee had specifically requested information about intern use from state agencies and departments.

“Interns is how we hire and recruit…,” Clark said.

The council will have four summer interns this year. There will be two full-time positions available to potential qualified interns, Clark said.

About half of the council’s interns “don’t cut it,” Clark said. Of those that do, some aren’t interested in available council positions, he said.

Committee member Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen complimented the council on its use of interns. The council doesn’t consider interns as a source of cheap labor but as potential full-time employees, he said.