SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A series of billboard advertisements attacking South Dakota legislators are now part of an investigation by the office of the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, according to State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar.

The billboards that appeared at main intersections in Sioux Falls were paid for by the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, a 501c (4) non-profit (according to the release on its website) with a stated goal of generating support for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s agenda.

On the billboards the message “What is (name of each legislator) trying to hide???”, along with “IMPEACH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL NOW!!”

Those five legislators are House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham), Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Steven Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) and Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish).

Haggar revealed this investigation to KELOLAND News during a phone call Tuesday afternoon. He said that he could not discuss potential violations of state laws due to what he termed an “ongoing investigation.”

The billboards have also triggered a complaint from South Dakota House Speaker Spencer Gosch, who was one of the lawmakers targeted. In an emailed statement to KELOLAND News, Gosch says he submitted his complaint to the Secretary of State’s office.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.