INTERACTIVE: 3 ways to get to the Sanford International Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are three ways for the public to get to the Sanford International Tournament: Park and Ride, rideshare and the bike path. Here’s how to do it all and what you need to know.

Park and Ride

📍 Location: The Empire Mall, near the former Sears location

💵: Free





A bus 🚍 will pick you up at the Empire Mall and drive you to the main entrance ⛳.

🕐 Shuttles run every 15 minutes from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Lyft or Uber

📍 Location: Parking Lot B at Great Plains Zoo (Don’t set your drop-off to Minnehaha Country Club).

💵: Depends how far your trip is. Here is a fare calculator for Lyft and Uber.

An air-conditioned shuttle bus 🚌 will pick you up at the zoo and drive you to the main entrance ⛳. When you want to head back, take the 🚌 shuttle bus (not school bus) to 🅿 Lot B. Then request your Lyft or Uber there.

Bike, walk or run

📍 Location: The Sioux Falls Bike Trail

⚠: The bike trail is closed in certain sections due to flooding. The city confirmed that the Bike Trail on the west side is open from S. Minnesota Ave. (Yankton Trail Park) to N. Minnesota Ave. (Airport).

The bike trail is right along Hole 16 pic.twitter.com/jXizKFCye3 — Michael Geheren (@mgeheren) September 20, 2019

💵: Free





🚲 You will enter the Minnehaha Country Club at ⛳ Hole 16. There is a bike valet to park your bike.

Keep up with the latest coverage from the Sanford International on our special page.