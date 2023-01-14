SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session got underway this week in Pierre, and a lot happened in the first few days.

State of the Judiciary

Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen told lawmakers in his State of the Judiciary speech the Judicial Branch is looking to work with the Executive Branch and Legislative Branch of state government to help improve the process of rehabilitating young adult offenders.

Jensen told KELOLAND News the start of his speech highlighted the importance of the rule of law and the court system’s responsibility to uphold the rule of law. He highlighted some of the barriers the court system currently deals with.

“There’s a lot of issues with educational needs, vocational needs, mental health needs and services to be able to provide that,” Jensen said. “The criminal justice system hasn’t always been able to address a lot of the vocational and educational needs.”

Jensen said when an offender is on probation or released from the penitentiary there’s nothing in place to help a person integrate back into the community.

“If they don’t have the ability to apply for jobs, the right skills, the right education and background, it’s going to be hard for them to probably stay on the straight path,” Jensen said. “I think it is important to recognize that a 20-year-old doesn’t think like a 40-year-old and adjusting some of what we do and the way we go about our services and getting some help with that.”

Jensen told KELOLAND News he believes the Supreme Court should be determining what the rules for becoming a licensed lawyer in the state should be. His statement came after lawmakers looked at passing a law to not require the bar exam last year.

“Those are really determinations that I think are properly made by the Supreme Court, rather than either the legislative or the executive branch of government,” Jensen said.

Jensen also explained why he’d like lawmakers to look at South Dakota’s varied approaches to defending indigent persons in court. He said counties are footing the bill to provide the right to court-appointed counsel.

“We’re gonna have to figure out both ways to be more efficient about that, but probably some other funding sources as well,” Jensen said.

Leadership, tax cuts and child care

Mortenson and Nesiba spoke about what they took away from Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech and what issues will make headlines in the weeks ahead.

Mortenson said he liked what he heard from Noem, but noted the “devil is often in the details.”

“We like to acknowledge that we’re different branches of government,” Mortenson said. “We don’t pretend that we tell her what to do and we don’t like it all that much when she tells us what to do.”

When asked about Noem’s priority to see lawmakers repeal the state sales tax on groceries, Mortenson said the outcome remains to be seen. He said lawmakers will need to see how the state’s budget comes together and if the state can handle cutting revenue.

“The spending and the taxes work hand-in-hand. We’d sure like to cut every single tax there ever was, but that ain’t how it works,” Mortenson said. “We’ll look at how we can fund the obligations that state government does have and be making those calls on tax cuts.”

Mortenson also highlighted his passion for technical education in South Dakota. He technical education works together with workforce needs in the state. Mortenson highlighted his role as Majority Leader means he listens to the 62 other Republican Representatives when it comes to legislative priorities.

Nesiba said Democrats in South Dakota have long supported cutting the sales tax on food and would support that cause. He said he was disappointed to not hear more on the topic of education and child care in Noem’s speech.

“In my community in Sioux Falls, we have a real child care crisis,” Nesiba said. “If we want high quality, affordable child care in South Dakota, that pays a living wage, we’re going to have to do what every other state does, which is, we’re going to have to subsidize it.”

Nesiba said addressing child care is key for workforce development and the issue of child care needs to be addressed before more people move to South Dakota. He also said Noem makes South Dakota look great, but doesn’t note that some of the poorest counties in America exist in South Dakota.

As one of 11 Democrats in Pierre, Nesiba said he knows bills brought by Democrats don’t get passed without strong bipartisan support.

“The kinds of things that we’re looking for are practical things that help South Dakota families,” Nesiba said. “We want greater openness and transparency in government. We see the legislators responsible as being a check and providing some oversight of the executive branch.”

Nesiba said he’s working with Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) to make testing strips for fentanyl legal in South Dakota.

“We have way too many people dying of opioid overdoses because their opioids or other drugs are laced with fentanyl,” Nesiba said. “What this would do is decriminalize possession of those so that people can use those fentanyl testing strips to be able to check their drugs to see if they’re laced or not. Again, we don’t want people using illegal drugs. But more importantly, we want to keep people alive until we can get them into treatment and be able to help them.”