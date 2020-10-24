Inside KELOLAND: Marijuana on the ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two ballot questions regarding marijuana will be voted on this election.

Amendment A would legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana as well as require laws ensuring access to medical marijuana. IM 26 would establish a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Supporters say the time has come for marijuana, both for medical use and recreational use, to become legal in South Dakota.

But opponents of Amendment A say drug laws need to be determined by the legislature.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is November 2, 2020.

South Dakota’s 2020 General Election is November 3, 2020. The early voting period is from September 18 through November 2.

