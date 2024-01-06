SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Violence is at an all-time high on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

In Nov. 2023, the Oglala Sioux Tribe declared a state of emergency because of “a breakdown of law and order” and a lack of adequate law enforcement on the reservation. Oglala Sioux Tribe officials say the number of emergency calls on the reservation, which is an area as large as Rhode Island and Delaware combined, increased by 32,044 calls in 2023 (176,799) compared to 2022 (133,755).

“This is a lawless place. There’s no law to help us,” Cheryl White Rabbit, Oglala Sioux Tribe member.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella and Lauren Soulek spent four days and three nights in southwestern South Dakota conducting a number of interviews with tribal members, tribal officials and people impacted by the increasing problems on the reservation. They speak about their reporting for upcoming stories in the videos above.

“Violence on the reservation is not like what it used to be,” Oglala Sioux Tribe treasurer Cora White Horse told KELOLAND News.

“I told the President, ‘This is a lawless place. There’s no law to help us,’” Cheryl White Rabbit said. “We need help.”

Oglala Sioux Tribe Chief of Police Algin Young said when he started as an officer in 2001, there would be an emergency call involving a gun every six months to a year.

“Now, on average we’re going up to two gun calls a day,” Young said. “The officers are prioritizing calls. They have to make a judgment call that this call takes priority over this call. It puts a strain on the response times. Our folks are overworked. They’re professionals. They show up day-in and day-out to do a thankless job.”

Young said the tribe has 60 officers to cover calls across the reservation and pointed out the United States government only satisfies 40% of what’s needed.

“You look at that and the booming population and the high crime, we’re set up for failure,” Young said.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has filed a lawsuit against the United States compelling the federal government to comply with law enforcement agreements on the reservation.

Santella and Soulek have an eight-part series called “Emergency and Hope on Pine Ridge” taking a closer look at the emergency declaration and current conditions on the reservation.

Reporting from Pine Ridge

KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson interviewed Santella and Soulek about the trip to Pine Ridge, their takeaways from speaking with people and what stories they hope to share from one of the largest Indian Reservations in the United States.

Soulek explained how the trip to Pine Ridge started after tribal member Ken Hart called the KELOLAND News tip line asking for reporters to take a look at the violence happening on the reservation. He said the federal government has been neglecting its responsibilities to reservations.

“I think it’s humbling when someone like Ken, or any tribal wisdom keeper, reaches out and says, ‘Please come,’” Santella said. “He had a lot to share. These interviews were not short. There’s context needed. This is decades of trauma, centuries really, with regard to Native Americans. We did a lot of listening.”

Soulek pointed out Santella and herself had also recently covered the topic of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons in South Dakota. She said the amount of people who spoke about increasing gun violence stood out.

“We heard from people who have lived on Pine Ridge their entire lives and told us they had not seen it this bad before,” Soulek said. “Children have guns; everyone has guns.”

Santella said the police chief spoke about gunshots being a daily emergency call and other tribal members explained hearing gunshots has become a part of daily life on the reservation.

“A sentiment that many people made to us is that they believe the violence is stemming from drug use,” Soulek said. “Whether it’s meth, fentanyl, heroin, alcohol, all of those.”

Santella added violence and drug use are intertwined on the reservations just like many other communities in the United States. The difference with Pine Ridge right now is the lack of law enforcement numbers compared to emergency calls.

“There is Indian Health Services, but the (rehab) facilities, they’re just not there,” Santella said. “It’s a huge area and a long ways to travel if you need to get somewhere.”

Soulek said the longer response times from police, creates strain on residents’ trust in police officers ability to help.

“A lot of times, officers will have to respond to calls on their own, which I mean, I’m sure it’s also hard for recruitment,” Soulek said. “A lot of officers don’t want to go to those hard calls on their own.”

Despite the growing safety concerns and current state of emergency for the Pine Ridge Reservation, both Santella and Soulek said a theme of hope always came up during interviews.

“They’re not going anywhere,” Santella said. “That’s home. That’s where they should be in their eyes and where they belong.”

“That is the home of the Lakota people,” Soulek said. “They want to stay and be with their people. It’s beautiful land and they want to continue staying and loving their people.”