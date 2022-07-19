SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Inflation and growth had an impact on Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken’s proposed budget.

The proposed overall fiscal year 2023 budget of $646.2 million will be presented to the city council on Thursday.

Although the overall proposed budget is smaller than the fiscal year 2022’s $665.6 million, the FY2023 general fund budget of $214.9 million which is $14.7 million more than last year.

So what does inflation and growth mean for the budget?

TenHaken said inflation has caused the city to pass on projects planned for this year because inflation has caused price increases. One recent project resulted in one bid that was $800,000 higher than the estimated cost, he said.

“As we were getting together this budget, we are aware of the environment now. Normally, you’d get four or five bids on a project where now, you may get one bid or two bids,” TenHaken said.

Fewer bids and higher bids meant he cut several city facility projects from the FY2023 budget.

But the regular maintenance of streets such as fixing potholes is still included, TenHaken said.

“(Sioux Falls) continues to grow at a record pace,” TenHaken said.

All that growth increases the demands on city staff. TenHaken used the demand for building permits as an example. Staff has and will be added to help with the demand in building permits, he said.

The proposed budget includes 30 new full-time city positions, and TenHaken believes that would be the largest one-year staff increase in the city’s history.

A two-person concrete crew in the city’s street department is an example of how inflation and growth combined to create the crew.

“We’re adding miles and miles of road each year,” TenHaken said.

Sidewalks are part of most roads and just like with other infrastructure projects, costs are increasing and contractors are busy and in short supply.

“We have a tremendous amount of sidewalks…,” TenHaken said.

The two new employees will work on sidewalk installation and related work.

The addition is similar to when the city added an electrician and carpenter to do work on city buildings, TenHaken said. Those additions have saved the city money, he said.

The overall proposed budget of $646.2 million is broken into three categories of $306 million in operations, $227.2 million in capital improvements, and $113 million in internal service.

Think of those categories as operations funding day-to-day expenses of the city, as capital improvements for facility and infrastructure projects and internal services as paying for things like city employee insurance.

The general fund budget is a key piece of the overall budget. It’s the portion of the budget that pays for police, fire, parks and libraries, public health, general government services, planning and development and transfers to transit, housing and facilities. These are often called essential services.

Of those categories, police is the largest at $49 million or 23% of the general fund budget.

Back to population growth and the impact on the budget. The city would be adding four new police officers in this proposed budget because of growth.

The culture and recreation category covers parks and the library system. That is $34.4 million or 16% of the proposed general fund budget.

The mayor proposes adding one new library worker that will focus on literacy to the city general fund budget.

The highway and street portion is proposed at $32.7 million or 15% of the general fund budget. The fire department is at $34.2 million or 16% of the general fund budget.

Sioux Falls can’t have a police department, libraries, firefighters or streets without the money to pay for them.

Taxes are the largest source of revenue for the overall budget and the general fund budget.

The proposed $214.9 million general fund budget will be funded in part by $89.5 million in sales tax. That’s equal to 42% of the revenue for the general fund.

TenHaken said the city will have a 12% increase in sales tax revenue by the end of this year, which is more than expected.

“The budget for 2023 is using 4% growth. We are taking a much more conservative approach to growth,” TenHaken said.

Inflation is one reason to be conservative, he said. Yet, past performance and other factors cause him to think sales tax revenue will grow above 4%.

Property tax revenue accounts for 37% or $78.6 million of the general fund budget.

Highways and streets get the largest amount of each dollar in revenue followed by public safety, culture and recreation, general government, planning, development and housing, public health and transit.

The top three sources of revenue for the overall proposed budget are: $296.8 million in taxes, $167.9 million in charges for goods and services and $59.6 million in investments and interest earnings.

While it’s the mayor’s proposed FY2023 budget the council must approve it.

TenHaken said that his budget proposal will not be a surprise to the council when he presents it on Thursday.

He’s had one-on-one meetings with council members and there have been various leadership meetings in which city priorities have been discussed.

Past councils have been more inclined to support street, water and similar projects as priorities. This council is similar but also wants to make sure the city is investing in parks and other quality of life projects, he said.