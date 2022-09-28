BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Just four weeks into the academic year students at South Dakota State University are already pinching pennies and turning to on-campus resources to stay fed.

Jack’s Cupboard, a food pantry made available to students at SDSU, has seen an increase in the number of students visiting the pantry since the start of the school year. For sisters, Keri, Cassandra, and Shannon Pappas, who help run the pantry, it’s unlike anything they’ve seen in their time at SDSU.

“When I started in 2018, you know, maybe we were seeing 40 to 50 students a week. And that actually held pretty steady through most of last year as well… Last year, the busiest week that I saw at Jack’s cupboard was about 75 students were served,” Keri, volunteer coordinator for Jack’s Cupboard, said.

Now, Keri said the pantry is seeing as many as 100 to 140 students being served in a week. And they don’t expect it to slow down any time soon.

While improved marketing and a larger social media presence has helped students become aware of the pantry and increased weekly numbers, Keri said that students on the SDSU campus are just more in need than ever before.

“So, a lot of our students are limited to working 20 hours a week on campus for whatever their on-campus job pays them, which is typically not too much more than minimum wage. So the fact that they’re living off of that and needing to account for all of the other expenses has just caused them to rely on us a little more heavily,” Keri said.

According to the staff, there’s a mix of undergraduate and graduate students who are using the on-campus resource.

The increased demand for food pantries is not unique to Brookings as other food pantries in South Dakota are noticing similar surges. Earlier this summer, KELOLAND News spoke with the Contact Center in Yankton and the Vermillion Food Pantry who saw their number of visits double due to inflation.

Like those other pantries, Jack’s Cupboard is seeing a mix of regular and first-time visitors. But students on the SDSU campus are not ashamed to use the pantry.

“We try to provide dignity to all of our students who come here. So, we have things like a grocery store would have like snacks, breakfast items, stuff that is not just cans of food like you think of when you think of food pantries. And then we also give them Walmart and other grocery bags so they can leave as if they went shopping. So hopefully, they don’t feel embarrassed to be here,” Shannon said.

Student volunteer, Cassandra Pappas, said that the pantry has built a sense of community among visitors. Students text each other to let them know when items are in that they might need and openly talk about the pantry on campus.

“Originally, I think people were kind of more embarrassed to be here, kind of more like if they were shopping around looking out the window, see if anyone’s looking at them. But now I kind of think people enjoy being here more, they understand that it’s an amazing resource,” Cassandra said.

Despite seeing an increased need and having their shelves empty much quicker, Jack’s Cupboard has found support and donations from the Brookings community who are always willing to step up to help keep the students fed.

“But the Brookings community is absolutely amazing. And when we ask, we always can get Jack’s Cupboard restocked,” Keri said.

Jack’s Cupboard is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. to allow students to have time after classes. The food pantry carries non-perishable items, hygiene products, condiments, dairy products and more.