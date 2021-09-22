Indigenous women make up 1/3 of missing persons in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse, there are 103 missing persons in the state as of Wednesday. Of these more than 100 missing persons, one-third are indigenous women.
Looking at the demographic breakdown of the missing persons, 55 (53%) are male, while 48 (47%) are female.
Breaking it down further, we see the disparity of missing persons based on race, with indigenous people making 65% of South Dakota’s missing persons. This is despite making up a mere 9% of the South Dakota population according to the most recent data from the 2020 Census Report. The second largest group represented were white individuals, making up 25% of missing persons, while comprising 84.6% of the state’s population.
Of the missing indigenous persons in South Dakota, just over half (50.7%) are female.
Breaking the numbers down further, we find that a total of 34 out of the 103 missing persons (33%) are Indigenous women. 32% are Indigenous men, 15.5% are White men, 9.7% are White women, 2.9% are Black men, .97% are Black women, .97% are Hispanic men, 1.9% are Hispanic women, 1.9% are men whose race is unknown, and .97% are Asian women.
Below are the names and ages of the current missing indigenous women and men listed on the South Dakota Attorney General’s Missing Persons page.
Females
|Name
|Age
|Sharon Bald Eagle
|49
|Beverly Ulrich
|60
|Ruby Black Horn
|12
|Crystalina Mousseau
|6
|Shanae Bordeaux
|25
|Larissa Lone Hill
|26
|Jessalyn Rooks
|21
|Donna Larrabe
|60
|Cante Win Long Soldier
|18
|Shawnna Shields
|18
|Sasha Carpenter
|17
|Adrianna Grooms
|17
|Elayna Weddell
|15
|Carlynn Standing Elk
|15
|Jacey Bettelyoun
|15
|Askewin Crow Dog
|9
|Sundance Crow Dog
|6
|Jasie Cortier
|15
|Susan Fast Eagle
|30
|Naveigha Red Cloud
|17
|Justice Quaderer
|16
|Alannah Hawk Wing
|16
|Kyra Kills Small
|16
|Janeyah Red Cloud
|15
|Savannah Westrom
|21
|Adrianna Spotted Elk
|15
|Angel Mitchell
|17
|Tasia Rencountre
|16
|Tiffany High Hawk
|24
|Nataya Castaway
|15
|Azaraya Waters-Coronado
|13
|Lacey Kills Back
|17
|Aneveldine Running Shield
|19
|Victoria Garza
|17
Males
|Name
|Age
|Terry Good Voice Elk
|56
|Tanner Standing Bear
|16
|Andrew Jon “AJ” Lufkins
|34
|Mackenzie Antelope
|15
|Lance Black Horn Jr.
|14
|Lynn Standing Bear
|28
|Dallas Bluebird
|17
|Tavon Jeremiah High Horse
|7
|Devin Whiting
|15
|Phoenix White Face
|11
|David Crow Ghost Sr.
|48
|Michael Harmon
|18
|Kvaughn Elliot
|16
|Robert Draeger
|16
|Richard White Calf
|88
|Tarron Marshall
|6
|Kevin Marshall
|43
|Cetan Standing Soldier
|12
|Mateo Clairmont
|15
|Verdell Brown Bull Sr.
|51
|Sergio Charger
|20
|Tavin Josea High Horse
|7
|Luzahan Belt
|16
|Devin Drapeau
|16
|Jude White Bull
|15
|Francis Witt
|15
|Everett Shangreaux
|16
|Kurtis Merriweather Warner
|2
|Alejandro Vasquez
|30
|Marquise Spottedeagle
|17
|Jarvis Dixon
|39
|Timothy Janis
|14
|Jacoby Lawrence
|3
If you have information about any of the missing person on this list, you can find contact info as well as the full missing persons list here.