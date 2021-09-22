Indigenous women make up 1/3 of missing persons in South Dakota

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, poses with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women mask, in Anchorage, Alaska, while attending the opening of a Lady Justice Task Force cold case office in Anchorage, which will investigate missing and murdered Indigenous women. From the nation’s capitol to Indigenous communities across the American Southwest, top government officials, family members and advocates are gathering Wednesday, May 5, 2021, as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse, there are 103 missing persons in the state as of Wednesday. Of these more than 100 missing persons, one-third are indigenous women.

Looking at the demographic breakdown of the missing persons, 55 (53%) are male, while 48 (47%) are female.

Breaking it down further, we see the disparity of missing persons based on race, with indigenous people making 65% of South Dakota’s missing persons. This is despite making up a mere 9% of the South Dakota population according to the most recent data from the 2020 Census Report. The second largest group represented were white individuals, making up 25% of missing persons, while comprising 84.6% of the state’s population.

Of the missing indigenous persons in South Dakota, just over half (50.7%) are female.

Breaking the numbers down further, we find that a total of 34 out of the 103 missing persons (33%) are Indigenous women. 32% are Indigenous men, 15.5% are White men, 9.7% are White women, 2.9% are Black men, .97% are Black women, .97% are Hispanic men, 1.9% are Hispanic women, 1.9% are men whose race is unknown, and .97% are Asian women.

Below are the names and ages of the current missing indigenous women and men listed on the South Dakota Attorney General’s Missing Persons page.

Females

Name Age Sharon Bald Eagle 49 Beverly Ulrich 60 Ruby Black Horn 12 Crystalina Mousseau 6 Shanae Bordeaux 25 Larissa Lone Hill 26 Jessalyn Rooks 21 Donna Larrabe 60 Cante Win Long Soldier 18 Shawnna Shields 18 Sasha Carpenter 17 Adrianna Grooms 17 Elayna Weddell 15 Carlynn Standing Elk 15 Jacey Bettelyoun 15 Askewin Crow Dog 9 Sundance Crow Dog 6 Jasie Cortier 15 Susan Fast Eagle 30 Naveigha Red Cloud 17 Justice Quaderer 16 Alannah Hawk Wing 16 Kyra Kills Small 16 Janeyah Red Cloud 15 Savannah Westrom 21 Adrianna Spotted Elk 15 Angel Mitchell 17 Tasia Rencountre 16 Tiffany High Hawk 24 Nataya Castaway 15 Azaraya Waters-Coronado 13 Lacey Kills Back 17 Aneveldine Running Shield 19 Victoria Garza 17

Males

Name Age Terry Good Voice Elk 56 Tanner Standing Bear 16 Andrew Jon “AJ” Lufkins 34 Mackenzie Antelope 15 Lance Black Horn Jr. 14 Lynn Standing Bear 28 Dallas Bluebird 17 Tavon Jeremiah High Horse 7 Devin Whiting 15 Phoenix White Face 11 David Crow Ghost Sr. 48 Michael Harmon 18 Kvaughn Elliot 16 Robert Draeger 16 Richard White Calf 88 Tarron Marshall 6 Kevin Marshall 43 Cetan Standing Soldier 12 Mateo Clairmont 15 Verdell Brown Bull Sr. 51 Sergio Charger 20 Tavin Josea High Horse 7 Luzahan Belt 16 Devin Drapeau 16 Jude White Bull 15 Francis Witt 15 Everett Shangreaux 16 Kurtis Merriweather Warner 2 Alejandro Vasquez 30 Marquise Spottedeagle 17 Jarvis Dixon 39 Timothy Janis 14 Jacoby Lawrence 3

If you have information about any of the missing person on this list, you can find contact info as well as the full missing persons list here.