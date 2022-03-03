SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) is looking for substitute teachers, and you may be who they’re looking for.

Not sure if you’re qualified to be a substitute teacher? You might be surprised.

“The minimum [qualification] would be that you have to apply online through the Sioux Falls School District’s website, said Becky Dorman, Senior Director of Human Resources at the SFSD. “But from there, we’re looking for people with bachelor’s degrees. If you don’t have a bachelor’s degree, that’s okay; then we would also be looking for some solid work history.”

Dorman says applicants will also need to showcase positive employment and professional references, as well as undergoing a background check and complete training.

Having been employed with the district for 23 years, Dorman has a long-term perspective of the substitute teacher ecosystem.

“Substitute teaching, when I started in the district two decades ago, was a pool of people hoping to get teaching jobs,” said Dorman. That is no longer the case in all situations. “Over the years, that pool has changed to other professionals in our community that — maybe they’re stay-at-home parents — or they’re individuals looking for a part-time opportunity with the ultimate flexibility.”

These days, Dorman says that 90% of the sub-pool is made up of this group of people who are not necessarily looking for a full-time teaching gig, but are seeking a flexible part-time job.

That ‘ultimate flexibility’ is a phrase that Dorman mentioned more than once in describing the allure of subbing.

Amber Lounsbery is one of the people to whom this appeals. “I’ve been subbing for just shy of a month,” she said.

Prior to subbing Lounsbery worked for a non-profit, and found herself dissatisfied with her schedule. “As most people know with non-profits, they work you a lot, and you end up working a lot of nights and weekends.” She said this is what made her decide to take a different path.

“For me, mostly it was the ability to have the flexibility,” said Lounsbery. “The way you can work and you’re home by 4 o’clock and you don’t have to take anything home with you.”

Lounsbery says she has had a great experience subbing, and notes that in addition to the flexibility, the increased pay was also a factor. “I had thought about going into subbing for quite a while,” she said. “The increase in pay did help that situation a little bit more.”

Currently, the school district is paying substitute teachers $160/day, up from $140, with teachers at ‘bonus schools’ receiving $175/day. Beyond this, long-term subs, who teach for 25 days or more in a row for the same teacher, receive $190/day.

Dorman says these pay raises have had the desired effect. “We’ve definitely seen some more applicant traffic,” she said. “Usually this time of year, the applicants for substitute teachers kind of wind-down because the school year is winding down, but I think the pay increase and the promotion of the pay increase has helped keep substitute teaching a popular discussion in the community.”

Currently, the district has a substitute pool of over 800 individuals. While this seems like a lot, Dorman points out that many of them may only be available a couple of days a month.

This is partially reflected in the experience of Lounsbery, who in the month she has been subbing, says she has taught somewhere in the range of 8-10 classes.

“With that ultimate flexibility,” says Dorman, “you need to have a large pool.”

Dorman said that the district may need anywhere in the ballpark of 150-350 substitute teachers per day, and that in March, she would love to hire around 50 more. “Hopefully a lot of them will stick around and be ready to go again in the Fall.”

For her part, Lounsbery thinks she’ll stick around. “I think I’d really enjoy doing that. It’s close to the end of the school year, but the weather’s getting nice and the teachers want to take time off — we’re not going to ever get rid of the shortage of teachers, so there’s a need, and as long as I’m enjoying it and there are opportunities, I’ll keep doing it.”

Discussing the shortage of teachers, Dorman pointed to positions in which higher levels of expertise are needed. “We have a shortage of applicants in the area of special education, and then also maybe higher-level science and math,” she said. “I can also add any world language, band, orchestra, vocal; any of those very specialized positions.”

On the reason for these application shortages, Dorman pointed to a number of factors.

“If you’re someone who is really strong in the math and science area, there are so many careers in this world looking for people with those skills — we may not get them right away,” she said. “They may go off and work in industry, the medical field — that could be one of the reasons.”

Asked if teacher pay, an area in which South Dakota is ranked among the worst in the nation is a factor, Dorman acknowledged that pay is an important element in recruitment.

“I know that the entire nation is looking for great teachers, so if you’re coming out of a teacher education program, or if you’re a teacher looking to leave, you have so many possibilities,” said Dorman. “That really puts the pressure on school districts to make sure they’re putting their best foot forward; being competitive in compensation and benefits, and then also in working conditions.”

Regardless of what happens with teacher recruitment, Dorman says she doesn’t ever see the demand for subs decreasing. “Honestly, I can’t see the need for substitute teachers dropping,” she said. “If we find that we have a very robust substitute teacher pool, then I think you can find us being able to do some more training during the day with our own teachers — where right now we’re not trying to do that professional development during the day.”

Put simply, it seems there can never be too many substitutes.

An added bonus to some may also be the fact that as a sub, you can pick which subjects and age range you would like to teach, selecting from openings posted by the SFSD, with the option to decline or accept openings as you choose.

For those who find the prospect of substitute teaching — of stepping before a classroom full of children — to be a daunting one, Dorman expressed reassurance. “We do provide training,” she said. “Upon your hire with us, you go through four hours of face-to-face training, and then also, we offer six to eight hours of online training to help give you some of those tips and tricks to help you be successful.”

This is another area where Lounsbery backs up Dorman’s statements, providing these words of encouragement to anyone who may be considering applying: