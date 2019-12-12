In 2013, robber’s own tips led to his arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some robbers don’t take holidays.

In 2012, a robber stole from a Get-N-Go on East Arrowhead Parkway on Christmas Day night.

Police said in December of 2012 they believed the Christmas Day robbery and a Dec. 30 robbery at the Gas Stop on East 26th Street were related to a string of thefts in the city.

Police also believed a Dec. 6 robbery at a Casey’s General Store and a Dec. 7 robbery at Family Dollar were linked.

Lt. Matt Burns of the Sioux Falls Police Department said on Dec. 31, 2012, that although there were strong similarities between each robbery, no direct link had been made yet.

The hunch was correct. A Jan. 14, 2013, KELOLAND News story said police had arrested a 22-year old man named Domach Khai for a string of robberies in late 2012. When police executed a search warrant at Khai’s house, they found two cash drawers and a butcher knife.

Apparently, Khai tipped the police off with information about his own crimes. The news story said police subpoenaed phone records to learn the residence of the anonymous caller who provided information about the crimes that was not known to the public. The caller turned out to be Khai.

The past met the future in November and December this year as 14 total robberies have been reported to Sioux Falls Police from Nov. 19 through Dec. 11, according to the 30-day call log posted by the police.

“It seems like when we have a few robberies, and then that spurs more robberies. So, we’ll have a lot of robberies within a short amount of time and then things will kind of drop off and it may be weeks or months before we have more robberies,” Sioux Falls Police Public information Officer Sam Clemens said on Dec. 12.

A dig into the KELOLAND archives reveals that two similar cold weather crime sprees have happened before in the past eight years including the 2012 spree.

Six of those 14 reported robberies have happened in less than a week. Six were reported at businesses in December, police said. That’s not the norm but Sioux Falls has experienced these kinds of streaks before.

The most recent crime spree in Sioux Falls was in late 2013 and early 2014.

That’s when two men were linked to robberies at three gas stations, a casino and a Domino’s Pizza.

Just two days after police arrested the duo, there was a sixth unrelated robbery.

Police arrested two men for those robberies. Jonathon Julson, then 24, and Joshua Proth, then 20, were arrested and charged in the robberies. They are both serving prison sentences.

A different duo is suspected in a November 19 robbery reported this year, police said.

The 2019, 2013-2014 and 2012 robbery sprees have some other features in common besides the weather.

Get-N-Go has been the victim of several robberies during that time period as has Casey’s. Casinos were also robbed in 2013 and 2019. Suspects have also used guns and knives.

So far, police have arrested one suspect in the December 2019 robberies but late on Dec. 12, Sioux Falls Police said they believe three robberies were committed by the same person. Those robberies were at the Get N Go at 15th and Cliff Avenue, the Get N Go at 57th and Marion Road and Jokerz Casino near 31st and Minnesota Avenue.