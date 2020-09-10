Important election dates for South Dakota

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you’ve voted before or you’re new to it this year, there are many important dates to keep straight for your local elections.

The Primaries for South Dakota have already passed, but that doesn’t mean state officials have been elected or that you still can’t vote. South Dakota’s General Election will soon begin. Absentee voting is just over a week away on September 18, 2020. The next date to mark on your calendar is the voter registration deadline on October 19, 2020. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is November 2, 2020.

South Dakota’s 2020 General Election is November 3, 2020. The early voting period is from September 18 through November 2.

If you’re registered, but not sure what you can vote for, the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website provides a chart outlining each ballot.

Page 1 of 2020HowToVotePrimarySD Contributed to DocumentCloud by Whitney Fowkes of KELO-TV • View document or read text