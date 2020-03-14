Illnesses have changed daily life before, including 10 years ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The closing of schools and churches and the absence of large public events is not new when it comes to flu.

The tools were used when a flu pandemic happened in 1918 and more recently during the 2009-2010 H1N1 pandemic. Now, the U.S. and world are in another pandemic with coronavirus.

More than 700 schools in the United States were closed, during the first wave of the 2009 pandemic, according to Variability in school closure decisions in response to 2009 H1N1: a qualitative systems improvement analysis published in 2011 and distributed by BMC Medicine.

The rationale behind the closings was to reduce the spread of H1N1, the study said. But the closures were inconsistent and sometimes, closure didn’t impact the spread of the virus, the study said.

“The apparent effectiveness of school closures may be related to levels of adherence to additional recommendations for these students to avoid public gatherings during this time. Given the societal costs of large-scale school closures, it is valuable to study whether similar levels of illness reduction can be achieved through alternate control measures, such as strict reinforcement of illness policies and intensified prevention education of students and families,” the study said.

School closures also happened during the 1918 flu pandemic. But like what’s happening 2020, there was more effect on the people’s daily lives in 1918.

“Throughout the state, churches, theaters, schools, pool halls, parlors and other public gathering places were closed indefinitely,” an article called “The 1918 flu pandemic in South Dakota remembered,” by Matthew T. Reitzel of the South Dakota Historical Society.

Enforcement became so serious that the 1918 version of the Army National Guard patrolled Rapid City streets to enforce sanitation rules such as no spitting on the sidewalks, Reitzel wrote in his article.

While the South Dakota Department of Health and other officials issued decrees on public gatherings, the federal government didn’t take the lead; the CDC was not created until about 30 years later.

“Some cities managed to implement community mitigation measures, such as closing schools, banning public gatherings, and issuing isolation or quarantine orders, but the federal government had no centralized role in helping to plan or initiate these interventions during the 1918 pandemic,” according to the report The Deadliest Flu: The Complete Story of the Discovery and Reconstruction of the 1918 Pandemic Virus, shared by the CDC.

Schools closed in 1957-1958 but it was more because of high absenteeism than because of a desire to halt the spread of the pandemic flu, several studies said.

“The 1957-58 pandemic was such a rapidly spreading disease that it became quickly apparent to U.S. health officials that efforts to stop or slow its spread were futile. Thus, no efforts were made to quarantine individuals or groups, and a deliberate decision was made not to cancel or postpone large meetings such as conferences, church gatherings, or athletic events for the purpose of reducing transmission,” said a study called “Public Health and Medical Responses to the 1957-58 Influenza Pandemic by D. A. Henderson, Brooke Courtney, Thomas V. Inglesby, Eric Toner, and Jennifer B. Nuzzo published in 2009 for Biosecurity and Bioterrorism.

Schools also closed in 1968 and 1969.

Messages to the public about stopping the spread of H1N1 in 2009-2010 were similar to those shared today by the CDC, WHO and state and local public health officials. The message is to wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, stay home from work or school if sick, and cough or sneeze into one’s elbow or shoulder.

Information from the CDC says that self-imposed quarantines at home and encouragement of social distancing measures has been used in prior pandemics.