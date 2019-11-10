Illinois State edges SDSU in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- The SDSU Jackrabbits had their first conference loss of the season to the NDSU Bison two weeks ago. The Jacks bounced back with a win at Missouri State, but the Jackrabbits would face 12th ranked Illinois State in Brookings.

Keaton Heide made his second start for the Jacks following last week’s win. The game started with a Jackrabbit punt.

Ten plays later, Illinois State would finish their drive with a 12 yard touchdown pass from Brady Davis to Tristan Bailey to take a 7-0 lead.

The Jackrabbits would answer in the 2nd quarter when Keaton Heide would connect to Adam Anderson for the 21 yard touchdown connection, giving SDSU an 11-7 lead.

SDSU would grab their largest lead of the game in the third quarter when Pierre Strong Jr. would power his way into the end zone for the four yard touchdown, giving the Jacks an 18-10 lead.

However, the next three SDSU possessions would result in an interception and two fumbles.

The Redbirds took advantage of the turnovers and scored seventeen unanswered points to grab a 27-18 lead.

Illinois State would shut out the Jacks in the final six minutes as the Redbirds earned their seventh win of the season.

With this loss, the Jackrabbits fall to 7-3 and will now prepare to host Northern Iowa (7-3), another top ten ranked team in the FCS, next Saturday (November 16) in Brookings.