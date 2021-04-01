‘If you care, leave it there’: What to do if you see a baby animal in the wild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– As springtime begins across South Dakota, people will begin to see more newborn wild baby animals.

David Parker, Director of the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls said that at the campus, and across the state, their stance is that “if you see a baby animal, just leave it there”.

“Any baby animal, whether it’s with its mother or not, the best chance for it’s survival is that you just leave it alone, because once you start messing with it, or if you take it home, it diminishes it’s chances of survival,” Parker said.

Even if animals are left on their own, their mothers are likely still around, Parker said. They aren’t always spending every moment with the baby animal. He said, if you leave the animal there, the mother will likely come back.

“The problem is, if you take it home and then you think you will be able to rehabilitate it, usually you get to a point where it’s too big for you to care for and then it is much more harder to release those out into the wild because they’ve gotten used to humans and they maybe won’t adapt as well to the environment,” Parker said.

Even if the animal is orphaned, Parker said they say you should still leave it alone, because it has a better chance of survival out in the wild rather than if you take it home. There are not a lot of places in Sioux Falls where you can take those animals, so their recommendation is that you leave it there and let nature take its course.

There are a few rehabilitators in the area, Parker said, but they are usually full with calls. There are a couple duck rehabbers who will take the duckling and try to raise it to a point where it would survive, then release it back into the wild.

Baby animals that are most commonly seen around this time of year include ducklings, raccoons and baby birds that fall out of the nest, Parker said.

Parker said they haven’t seen many baby animals around the Outdoor Campus yet this spring, but they will typically start to appear around mid-April and May. Although they haven’t seen a lot of babies yet, they have seen the wildlife coming out more as the weather has gotten nicer.

How can you get involved with wildlife?

The best thing to do if you are interested in getting involved with wildlife is to get educated, Parker said.

“Just educate yourselves on the way that animals grow up and kind of their habits,” Parker said.

After that, if you are interested in rehabilitation, you can look into that with the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Education at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls

At the campus, they offer several courses on native South Dakota wildlife, habitat, nature hikes as well as conservation classes, which deal with understanding how animals survive in the winter compared to how they survive in the summer, Parker said.