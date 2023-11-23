SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Mary McNamara was re-stocking a bakery bread shelf at the downtown Sioux Falls Sunshine Foods for the seventh time.

McNamara, the bakery manager, has worked at Sunshine for 43 years. She’s spent most of the past 43 Thanksgivings working.

“It’s just so fun. It’s so much fun,” McNamara said.

The grocery store was open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving. It’s as much of a tradition for Sunshine as turkey on the table for the holiday meal.

“We look forward to it each year. The busyness, the excitement,” said store manager Nick Janssen.

Janssen said about 16 employees, mostly full-time workers, were on the Thanksgiving shift.

Based on the crowd throughout the morning, all 16 employees were very much needed. Fresh turkeys were sold out by around 10:30 a.m. As soon as a cart would be returned to the front entry, it woudl be taken by another customer. The check out line extended down several aisles but an employee was directing customers to open checkouts and self checkouts quickly. Customers weaved their way through the parking lot as people entered and left in a dance with cars on the street.

“I pulled into the parking lot and didn’t know what to think,” customer Amanda Clay said. Clay was thankful the store was open.

“If it wasn’t, we’d all be SOL,” Clay said of the crowd at the store.

While Clay was checking out, customer Jennifer Mayer was shopping in one of the aisles.

“It’s a mad house,” Mayer said of the customer-filled store. “I have never seen it this busy.”

Although it was busy, “Everybody is pretty friendly,” Mayer said of the atmosphere.

Mayer said she was able to find most of what she needed, except pie crusts. “I will have to make those from scratch,” she said.

Customers had carts filled with pies and bread. There were pork loins, vegetables and boxes of stuffing in other carts. One customer asked a store employee where he could find a specific type of energy drink.

Two other customers asked McNamara if certain pies could be put in the microwave. This was just after McNamara had filled the bakery pie shelves for the fifth time.

Janssen was answering the phone at the customer service desk at around 11 a.m. His greeting was quick to include “We close at noon.”

McNamara and Janssen said the store was firm about closing at noon.

Janssen said a couple of employees would be at the front doors to close at noon. Shoppers inside the store could finish.

The store’s Thanksgiving tradition would end for the day. Employees would then be able to move on to other holiday traditions.