If 30% get COVID-19, that’s like all of Sioux Falls and Rapid City getting it

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Based on estimates shared by Gov. Kristi Noem Monday morning the equivalent of nearly the entire population of Sioux Falls and Rapid City could get COVID-19.

Noem said at Monday morning’s news conference that up to 30% of South Dakotans could get COVID-19. That’s roughly 265,398 of the state’s 884,659 residents.

The 2020 estimated population of Sioux Falls is 190,750 and 76,000 for Rapid City.

The state has 28 positive cases which include one death with 762 negative tests and 265 pending tests, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Noem said the virus may not peak with cases until May or June in the state.

Of the 30%, or 265,398, of South Dakotans who could get COVID-19, about 80% would have mild symptoms or have no symptoms, Noem said. At 80%, about 212,318 South Dakotans would have mild or no symptoms.

The World Health Organization says that about 80% of people recover from the disease without needing special treatment.

But what about the 20% of of the 265,398, who get COVID-19? That’s 53,000 people.

The older the person, the more the risk of serious illness and hospitalization increases. The risk of serious illness and hospitalization also increases for those of any age with underlying medical conditions, according to the Center for Disease Control and WHO.

About 1 out of 6 people who get COVID-19 become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing, according to the WHO. That’s about 17%.

About 31 to 70% of adults 85 and over with COVID-19 and 31 to 59% of adults 65 to 84 with COVID-19 will require hospitalization, according to the CDC. Intensive Care Unit hospitalization will be required for 6 to 29% of those 85 and over and 11 to 31% for those 65 to 84, according to the CDC.