SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls.

The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an inch with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. As of 4 p.m. CT, there is a thin layer of ice on vehicles in downtown Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND meteorologists said the ice amount in Sioux Falls is dependent on the temperature. The best chances of ice will be north of Sioux Falls, but meteorologists will monitor the temperature forecast.

“Sioux Falls is player (in the storm),” KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens. Sioux Falls will likely get a “potpourri” of moisture such as rain, snow, freezing rain or sleet overnight Monday into Tuesday, Karstens said.

The city and two counties are part of a large storm system that has blanketed the state along with parts of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. KELOLAND meteorologists predict lulls in the storm system with another piece returning later Tuesday or Wednesday before it leaves the state Thursday into Friday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that at around 4:30 p.m. today multiple vehicles were in the ditch on 469th Avenue between Tea and Sioux Falls because of icy roads.

Vehicles in the ditch on 469th Street between Tea and Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon. Lincolcn County Sheriff’s Office photo.

The storm has already caused some closures in Sioux Falls.

The Outdoor Campus of the state’s Game, Fish and Parks Department will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 13. This will affect the 29-90 Legislature night scheduled at the campus.

The GFP Outdoor Campus also said in its Facebook post that campus trails are groomed for cross country skiing. Walkers should walk on the side of the trail to avoid wrecking the groomed paths.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post earlier Monday morning that multiple vehicles had been sliding off the roadway because of slick road conditions.