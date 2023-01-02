SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One quarter to a half inch of ice is forecast for sections of northwestern Iowa today and tomorrow.

Winds could also pick to gusts of more than 20 mph along with several inches of snow.

So far, the power outage map for electric cooperatives for the state of Iowa shows no outages in northwestern Iowa as of 11:30 a.m.

The Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO) is in a waiting mode watching weather and conditions, said cooperative spokeswoman Angela Catton. NIPCO is a generation and transmission electric cooperative supplying wholesale electric power to seven distribution cooperatives covering 6,500 square miles in western Iowa, according to its website.

“…our crews are ready. If the winds come up, this may present a problem with galloping lines,” Catton said in an email to KELOLAND News.

“At this point, our real message would be about safety and preparedness… and patience,” Catton said at 11:30 a.m. today.

“We would also encourage member-consumers to ensure they are connected with their utilities on social platforms and know how to notify their utilities of outages and to be aware of any that impact them, personally,” she said.