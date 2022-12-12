A weather map as of noon Dec. 12. The area circled in pink has a high potential for ice accumulation. KELOLAND Weather graphic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Much of southwestern Minnesota and portions of northwestern Iowa are in a winter storm watch with a chance of ice and snow as of 1 p.m. CT Monday.

The watches extend from Lac qui Parle County in western Minnesota down to Pipestone and Nobles counties at the border with Iowa. In northwest Iowa, Lyon, Osceola, Sioux and several other counties are in winter storm watches.

Lac qui Parle may get two to four inches of snow and ice accumulations from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. The ice could accumulate up to 2/10ths of an inch. Winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour.

Murray, Lincoln, Lyon, Nobles Redwood and Pipestone counties are also in a winter storm watch. Depending on the county, there could be snow of two to four inches with ice accumulation. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Weather update for noon Monday, Dec. 12. The pink circle shows much of the areas with potential for ice accumulation.

Northwestern Iowa counties could get up to two inches of snow with ice accumulations of 1/10th to 3/10ths, depending on location.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said ice and high winds could damage power lines and cause outages in southwestern Minnesota.