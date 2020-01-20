Ice isn’t the only thing to look out for on roads in KELOLAND

Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) — Thanks to the latest snow event in KELOLAND, roads are narrower. Some four-lane streets have even been converted into two. That’s because there’s so much snow.

The City of Sioux Falls Streets Operation Manager, Dustin Hansen, says narrowing streets is a normal procedure for the department.

“Any northern climate city that gets a lot of snow, you’re always going to potentially narrow those streets. It just depends on how much boulevard space you have and how much snow that you can put in those boulevards,” Hansen said.

But not all streets are treated equal. Emergency routes and primary roads are the first to be cleared of snow. Those streets will also never be narrowed. The snow that’s cleared from boulevards is taken to one of the city’s dump sites.

A big pile of snow is created at each of these six sites. The city leases the land to be able to dump snow, as well as store various items.

Hansen also says if there is a street that needs to be plowed, or a problem with excess snow you can report it on the City of Sioux Falls app. Within the next day or two the problem will then be resolved. And just remember…

“Take your time, be cautious,” Hansen said.