MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The start of the annual Mobridge Chamber Ice Fishing Tournament is 10 days away, but there’s one potential issue. There’s not a lot of ice on the lake yet.

KELOLAND’s live cam view of the lake shows open water in some places from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Jesse Konold, Chair of the ice fishing tournament, told KELOLAND that the committee will decide by January 8 if the tournament can go forward. “We’ll sit down and gauge whether or not we’ll have prizes attached to fishing,” he said.

Konold says ice conditions are improving by the day, and that committee members are out on the lake checking the thickness of the ice.

“It’s really pushing toward we will be fishing for this year’s tournament,” Konold said.

So how much ice is needed?

“Lake Oahe and the Missouri River is a moving body of water,” Konold said, “so we would like to see 4-6 inches or more out there, but we have our tributaries like the Grand River and Oak Creek that freeze over earlier.”

Ultimately, Konold says fisherman safety comes first. “If we hear from our local anglers and our guides who are out on the water and on the ice everyday and they say it’s a little sketchy, we’re not gonna put our anglers in danger,” he said.

One of the main safety concerns for Konold is out of town anglers who may not know the area as well. “Our local anglers know where ice tends to freeze over quickly, or where it’s just froze over,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is get a situation where we have a bunch of that newly formed ice with anglers who haven’t been out here for a year and we have someone drop through.”

Generally, there is more than enough ice to go around up in Mobridge. “A lot of the time we’ll freeze all the way across — they’ll drive pickups across most years,” Konold said. “Now that’s not happening. There’s probably only an inch or an inch and a half out in the middle of the lake.”

Some of the tributaries meanwhile have 6-8″ of ice already, said Konold. “We don’t necessarily need it froze all the way across, but we want fishable ice.”

Ice or no ice, Konold says the anglers still come, referencing 2012 when the tournament was held without ice. “We just didn’t attach prizes to the fishing side of the tournament.”

“The show still goes on,” said Konold, even if the tournament can’t officially be fished. There are a number of activities planned and a drawing for prize money for places if the actual tournament can’t be held.

“None of our true prizes are attached to the actual fishing,” Konold explained. In fact, out of the total $250,000 in cash and prizes, he says only $16,000 is actually attached to fishing weight. The rest go out in the form of drawings for things including ice castles and four-wheelers. “You could not catch a fish and still have a chance to win that stuff,” he added.

In order to give anglers the most opportunity, the committee has decided to extend the north boundary of the tournament, typically at Shaw Creek south of Pollock, all the way to the North Dakota state line.

“We’ve heard there’s some bays up there that are froze over and have good fishable ice, but there is a stretch between Shaw Creek and state line that’s not froze over yet,” Konold said.

To keep everyone safe, fishers are provided plenty of info.

“We have an expo Thursday night at 7 p.m.,” said Konold, “then we also have local guides that will talk about specific spots they know might be trouble spots as far as ice conditions.”

In addition to this, Konold says the committee plans to keep updates on social media regarding ice conditions and will likely also be providing maps online as well.