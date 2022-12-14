SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 remains closed for much of South Dakota Wednesday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said I-90 will stay closed from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain except for Rapid City Exits 55 to 67. Officials say being on the interstate will result in a citation.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 would reopen from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. Officials said they believe I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain would remain closed overnight Wednesday.

The SDDOT said it anticipates to close I-90 from Chamberlain to Mitchell later afternoon or early evening on Wednesday because of new snow and sustained winds.

Officials said truck parking is full in Chamberlain and both the SDDOT and Department of Public Safety are asking semi drivers consider long-term parking options between Sioux Falls and Mitchell areas east of the closure.

I-90 has been closed since 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday. SDDOT cameras show a snow-covered I-90 near the Reliance exit in central South Dakota. You see west and east looking views in the photos below.

SDDOT 511 camera looking at I-90 west from the Reliance exit.

SDDOT 511 camera looking at I-90 east from the Reliance exit.

Wind speeds are causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. According to SD511, many roads in central South Dakota are listed as “No Travel Advised.”

KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said many areas of central South Dakota will see more than 12 inches of snowfall by Friday at noon and some areas will have more than 18 inches.

A storm snow totals map of inches expected through Friday noon. KELOLAND Weather map graphic.

By 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Pierre airport was reporting 6.5 inches of snow but other nearby reports reported as much as 9 or 10 inches of snow.

Schools closed in central South Dakota Wednesday range from Pierre, Mobridge-Pollock and Winner and also include: Bennett County, Bowdle, Burke, Chamberlain, Colome, Edmunds Central, Eureka, Faith, Gettysburg, Gregory, Haakon School District, Highmore-Harrold, Hitchcock-Tulare, Hoven, Jones County, Kadoka, Kimball, Lower Brule, Lyman County, Miller, Selby, Stanley County, Timber Lake, Todd County and White River.

On the Pierre KELOLAND Live Cam Wednesday morning, a SUV needed help getting unstuck along a road.

The Pierre Fire Department is asking everyone to take the time to dig out and clear around the fire hydrants in your neighborhood.

They warn that a buried hydrant is often difficult to locate and can slow emergency response