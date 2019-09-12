Hy-Vee giving food and water to people cleaning up from tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee employees are bringing food and water throughout Sioux Falls to people cleaning up after the three tornadoes and heavy winds brought damage to much of the city.

“We’ve got the Healthy You mobile, the bus, going to some of the major business areas that were hit hardest,” Minnesota Ave. store director Mark Lammers said. “We’re making the folks doing the clean-up are staying hydrated, have something to eat as they take care of the process because it’s looking like not a whole lot of breaks or lunches being taken right now.”

The Hy-Vee employees are also at both tree drop locations providing bottled water and snacks.

“Really right now is a time that we just stop and getting things in our community cleaned up,” Lammers said.

Proud to Be Hy-Vee. In response to the tornado damage across the greater Sioux Falls area last night, Hy-Vee employees… Posted by Hy-Vee on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

