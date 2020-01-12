Hutmacher passes March for consecutive pins record

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)- In late December, Kellyn March earned a win via the pin, which is nothing new to him, but it was his 46th consecutive pin, which broke a 44-year-old state record.

“I’ve always been the kind of pinning type, I’ve never been into scoring points and everything, I just like to get the matches over with and plus, they’re worth more points. I was just kind of doing my thing and wrestling and I kind of came close to it and my coaches told me I was getting close to the pinning streak, so I just started to work towards it,” Kellyn March said.

However, March saw his pin streak come to an end when he wrestled up a weight class last week. March still keeps winning via the pin in his sights, but now it is for a different reason.

“I’m just trying to do what’s best for the team and for me, that’s getting pins and trying to score bonus points, so that way when it comes to state and some of the other more important tournaments, getting those bonus points can really help the team,” March said.

On Saturday in Brandon Valley, the newly broken record was broken again. This time, it was Chamberlain heavyweight Nash Hutmacher.

“For me, it’s never been about wins or losses, it’s been going out there and showing that I’m a dominant wrestler and that I’m the best heavyweight in South Dakota. It’s never really been about, how fast can I go out and pin this guy, it’s about just dominating the match the whole time,” Nash Hutmacher said.

“I mean, I not too upset with Nash getting it. He’s a really nice guy and he’s a really good opponent and what not, but I’m happy for him. At the end of the day, I would’ve liked to hold the record, but I’m happy that Nash got it,” March said.

For Hutmacher, he would go on to win the 285 pound weight class on Saturday, bringing his pin streak to 52 consecutive pins. Now, he knows he just needs to stay focused.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’ve been doing. The thing is to just go out and dominate and doing the good things and that is the main goal and that is to just keep doing what I’ve been doing the last four years and not get caught up with the media and with everything else and just have fun with it,” Hutmacher said.

While March did see his streak come to an end, the fans still get to watch these athletes who might be two of the best wrestlers that the state of South Dakota has ever seen.

“It’s a lot of fun to have another really great wrestler in the state and all the props to him, he’s a really elite wrestler too. So it’s been, a lot of fun over the years, just going back and forth with the little things like that, with him,” Hutmacher said.