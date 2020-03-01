Hutmacher claims class ‘A’ heavyweight title as Chamberlain finishes sixth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- As the state wrestling tournament came to a close, Chamberlain heavyweight Nash Hutmacher took to the mat for his final match and a chance at his 73rd consecutive pin.

For Hutmacher, he was able to close his career with the longest consecutive pin streak in South Dakota wrestling history, but he’ll always remember the journey.

Despite winning his fourth straight individual title, Hutmacher will always remember what the Chamberlain team was able to accomplish as the Cubs closed the tournament with a 6th place finish.

Hutmacher will be remembered as one of the best wrestlers in South Dakota history, but the Chamberlain Senior will now set his focus on football as he will play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers next fall.