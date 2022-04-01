SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Compared to 2021, the City of Sioux Falls doubled building permits in the first quarter of 2022. Between residential and commercial buildings, the city saw an increase from $213 million last March to $376 million this year.

As the City of Sioux Falls continues to grow, demands for affordable housing are increasing among Sioux Falls renters. Many of the new permits issued in March were for multiple-family unit buildings at $95,658,583 in total value and 922 units expected to be built.

That’s a large jump from the 463 units issued at this time in 2021.

Butch Warrington, the chief building official for the City of Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News that while there may not be as many apartment buildings in 2022, the developments that will be built will be much larger and have more units compared to years prior.

“I anticipate this is going be a very good year again,” Warrington said. “Possibly a record-breaking year.”

According to Warrington, building permits at this time of year typically are much lower due to the weather but 2022 has seen an increase across the board for commercial and residential permits issued. While the city took a hit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, permits issued have been steadily increasing since.

The apartment buildings will be built primarily on the edges of Sioux Falls near the Tea/Ellis Road, Northwest Sioux Falls, Southwest Sioux Falls, and East Sioux Falls. Warrington says that those areas are experiencing the most growth with residential permits being issued.

“It’s more where the land is available to build,” Warrington said. “Some of these are quite large complexes and of course in the center of town there is no area like that.”

For renters in central Sioux Falls, finding affordable housing is becoming increasingly difficult. Augustana University junior Sydney Denekamp is in the process of looking for a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Sioux Falls and is struggling.

“There’s not a lot of options,” Denekamp said. “I don’t think I’m looking at super affordable options but they’re the most affordable options available.”

For Denekamp, the apartments she’s seeing are in the $650-$800 price range which is hefty for a college student with a full course-load and two campus jobs. Her search is not just limited to the Augustana area either, she’s expanded her options as far south as 57th street and north to downtown. She’s also taking into consideration the price of groceries and utilities in her apartment search.

Laura Johnson is also a student at the university and while her fixed rent is only $325 a month, she says her utilities this year have nearly tripled for her and her roommates.

Rent prices across the country are rising according to reports, especially in South Dakota. A recent study found that the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,023 a month compared to $821 in 2021. Another study from Rent.com found that South Dakota saw the largest increase in rent between 2020 and 2021 with an increase of 114%.

This week, Governor Kristi Noem announced her support of sending back $81.5 million in Emergency Rental funds to the federal government. The money came from pandemic assistance programs to help both renters and landlords during record high levels of unemployment. In a letter to Deputy Secretary Adewale Adeyemo, Noem said that South Dakotans did not need the money.

“Our renters enjoy something even better than government hand-outs: a job,” she wrote in the letter.

Instead of using the funds for rental assistance, the governor asked for a portion of the funds to instead go to South Dakota tribes.

In Sioux Falls, Warrington expects to see records broken with building permits in 2022, both for residential and commercial builds. While supply chain shortages affected development in 2021, Warrington says that developers he’s spoken with are seeing it as less of an issue. Right now, the shortages are affecting the backend of projects rather than the beginning process.

For now, Warrington expects to see development continue to see an upward trend in Sioux Falls.

“It used to be that you could see that curve go up and down and up and down. And the last couple years we’ve seen it do nothing but go up,” Warrington said. “Someday it’s going to start taking a tour down, but I don’t know when that’s going to be.”