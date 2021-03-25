Hultman says pandemic prompted new skills, improvements at DLR

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Marcia Hultman, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, said she’d never been a big fan of working from home.

The pandemic changed her mind.

“Remote work is a reality,” Hultman said.

As DLR employees handled more claims than ever before, it was clear that remote work and technology were tools in the department’s favor.

“We’ve really learned how to use technology,” Hultman said.

Early on in the pandemic, the DLR didn’t have some of the equipment to allow for remote work, she said.

Changes were made including with the department’s telephone system.

The pandemic also provided lessons in team building. The staff learned to build the team from a distance, Hultman said.

Although the department had used non face-to-face meeting technology before, the pandemic highlighted how valuable a video call between two to six people was, even if it was for a few minutes, Hultman said.

The DLR had more frequent video calls between staff members. Hultman said that built new and better relationships between staff.

The department also converted some of its job training to virtual instruction.

Virtual instruction will continue for individuals on unemployment. That’s a big benefit for small, rural communities, Hultman said.

The DLR also made adjustments to the website by adding video instructions on how to file a claim and other topics. Changes were also made in internal software, Hultman said.

The state had already been planning for a change in the unemployment system that will make it easier for staff and provide better outcomes, Hultman said. That change will be coming.

But South Dakota will likely need to replace its main COBOL system in the DLR sooner than it planned, Hultman said.

The pandemic highlighted the weaknesses in the software, she said. COBOL was sluggish during the pandemic, she said.

While many banks and airlines use COBOL, other experts consider it an outdated pre-internet language and system.

There is a possibility the federal government could provide some funding to states that need to switch from the COBOL system, Hultman said.