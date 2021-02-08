Hughes County judge rules against legal marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legal marijuana in South Dakota might be going up in smoke. On Monday, a Hughes County judge ruled Amendment A violates the South Dakota Constitution.

Voters approved the amendment last fall, legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota. We just received the court documents and are going through them.

The case is likely to face an appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

It was less than two weeks ago when the judge heard arguments in the case.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller were named as plaintiffs in the case. In an email statement, both say they are pleased by the decision.

“The judge’s ruling today solidifies the protections that were sought in the previous passing of Amendment Z.” Sheriff Thom said in a written statement. “It is an honor to defend our state constitution, and I appreciate the judge ruling in our favor today.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for more.