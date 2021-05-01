Howard Wood Dakota Relays – Highlights and Results Day Two

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are some of the latest results from Day Two at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays.

Girls Triple Jump

Boys Discus Throw

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Click the video player above to see highlights of the boys and girls 3200 meter run.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Click the video player above to see highlights of the girls and boys hurdles.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Click the video player above to see highlights of the girls and boys 100 meter dash.

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Girls Discus Throw

Boys Triple Jump

Girls 4×200 Relay – Class ‘B’

Girls 4×200 Relay – Class ‘A’

Click the video player above to see highlights from the girls 4×200 meter relays.

Girls 4×200 Relay – Class ‘AA’

Boys 4×200 Relay – Class ‘B’

Click the video player above to see highlights from the boys 4×200 meter relays.

Boys 4×200 Relay – Class ‘A’

Boys 4×200 Relay – Class ‘AA’

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay – Class ‘B’

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay – Class ‘A’

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay – Class ‘AA’

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay – Class ‘B’

KELO-TV will have highlights at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.