Howard powers past Herreid/Selby Area to win 9A state title

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Howard was nearly perfect in their 55-18 win over Herreid/Selby Area in Thursday’s 9A State Championship.

The Tigers scored an impressive 42 points in the first half to build a 42-6 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Tigers outscored the Wolverines 13-12 on their way to a 55-18 state championship victory.

John Callies was named the MVP for the game as he rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns. The Howard offense rushed for a staggering 409 yards and seven touchdowns. They averaged more than 11 yards per rush.

Jace Sifore the outstanding lineman. Callies outstanding back. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 11, 2021

The games outstanding lineman went to Jace Sifore as he was tremendous on both sides of the football.

Taiden Hoyer was 1-2 through the air for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Tray Hettick had a solid game for the Wolverines as he was 17-25 for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wolverines usually potent rushing attack was held in check as they were out rushed 409-70.

Thursday’s state championship victory is the first state title since 2014 for the Howard Tigers.