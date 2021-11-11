Howard powers past Herreid/Selby Area to win 9A state title

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Howard was nearly perfect in their 55-18 win over Herreid/Selby Area in Thursday’s 9A State Championship.
The Tigers scored an impressive 42 points in the first half to build a 42-6 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Tigers outscored the Wolverines 13-12 on their way to a 55-18 state championship victory.
John Callies was named the MVP for the game as he rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns. The Howard offense rushed for a staggering 409 yards and seven touchdowns. They averaged more than 11 yards per rush.
The games outstanding lineman went to Jace Sifore as he was tremendous on both sides of the football.
Taiden Hoyer was 1-2 through the air for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Tray Hettick had a solid game for the Wolverines as he was 17-25 for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wolverines usually potent rushing attack was held in check as they were out rushed 409-70.
Thursday’s state championship victory is the first state title since 2014 for the Howard Tigers.