HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — A Canadian-based addiction treatment center, iRecover, just launched its only United States location in Howard this April. iRecover.US, located at 103 S. Main St., has a capacity for 48 patients and offers both inpatient and outpatient programs.

They offer three types of programs. The first is a basic 4-week, 12-step inpatient program, which can be extended an additional four weeks to include intensive cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). Deon Smit, the director of outpatient services, said that about 70 percent of people choose to go with the eight-week plan to receive the additional help of the CBT program.

“Where the 12 steps are focusing on the action on the behavior, the cognitive behavioral therapy starts looking at your thinking patterns and how what you think influences how you feel, influences how you behave and how you can change unrealistic negative core beliefs about yourself and about the world,” Smit said.

There is also the option of doing the CBT program as outpatient treatment. People who choose the outpatient program receive a take-home kit with all of their course material, a nutritional guide and an iPad loaded with rehab lecture videos and attend one-to-one virtual therapy sessions.

The facility, which used to be the Howard Hotel, was bought by iRecover at auction in 2022 for $500,000. They put an additional $200,000 into the building to make it fit the company’s needs. There are 24 rooms that fit up to 48 patients, detox recovery rooms, a full kitchen and dining area, multiple common spaces and classrooms for CBT classes.

Smit said they try to make the process for admission into the treatment center as smooth as possible. They work with most people’s insurance and can get a patient checked in within the same day and create a treatment plan including detox and withdrawal needs, as well as getting set up with a one-on-one counselor. iRecover is accredited by the Department of Social Services.

“We try and keep it as simple as possible because if somebody is in crisis, they don’t have the patience to jump through 15,000 hoops,” Smit said. “People are assessed then on-site by our licensed counselor as well as the medical staff to see which is the appropriate service for them and then we’ll make a recommendation to them.”

The recovery center has a staff of 15 which includes licensed addiction counselors, medical personnel, administrators and program directors who run the CBT classes. All staff members work individually with every patient that comes to the center.

The center in Howard is iRecover’s fourth location and the only in the United States. The other three are located in British Columbia and Alberta. One of the Canadian centers is called HerRecover and focuses on women’s addiction treatment. This facility allows women to bring their children with them if there is no alternative care.

“There’s been a shift in medicine and how we deal with addiction which is to individualize treatment,” iRecover.US CEO Hilgard Goosen said. “We try to build treatment around the patient and not build the patient around the treatment. So we individualize it according to every patient’s needs because everybody is different.”

Goosen is the CEO of the Howard Center and works with founder Jim Gray at the Canadian locations. He said iRecover has helped over 5,000 patients in Canada since its inception in 2006.

The pair were looking to expand into the American market and found the Howard facility for sale. When they saw how many South Dakotans are struggling with substance abuse, they knew it would be a good location for their new center.

“South Dakota is affected severely by addiction, especially the opioid epidemic that’s going through the country has had a huge effect on South Dakota,” Goosen said.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, alcohol-related deaths have increased by 100 percent over the last 10 years and alcohol-related hospitalizations have increased 34 percent over the last five years. The DOH says that 56 percent of South Dakotans report drinking alcohol in the last 30 days and 18 percent have reported binge drinking in the last month.

The Howard location was chosen both for the availability of the old Howard Hotel and also the rural, small-town area. Smit said iRecover tends to open treatment centers in smaller communities because the need is higher there than in large cities.

“We prefer smaller communities because there’s lots more pitfalls than being in the middle of the city,” he said. “There’s lots more temptation and difficulties for people. Also, for people’s privacy and confidentiality, they would prefer to go to a smaller community.”

While they only offer the three programs now, the center is planning to hold Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at the end of June to better integrate patients into the recovery community.

iRecover in Howard is open 24 hours and their phone number is 888-212-1627. For more information, visit their website.