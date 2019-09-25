How you can receive relief from flooding and tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has two funds in place to help those in the city recovering from the March flooding and the severe weather during the week of September 9, 2019, including three tornadoes and flooding.

Riverdale Park neighborhood| March 2019

By partnering with multiple organizations, the foundation has been evaluating applications for flood assistance. The funds will be used to help homeowners pay for water damage.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has also partnered with the Helpline Center to evaluate needs. According to the foundation’s website, the first step in order to receive funds is to contact 211. The Helpline Center and other area nonprofits and relief agencies are teaming up to help distribute funds to storm and tornado victims.

To find out how to apply and what the requirements are,

