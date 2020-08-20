How will the public know about COVID-19 cases in schools, colleges?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For now, the Sioux Falls School District will not post daily positive coronavirus cases on social media or release details to the media.

The school district does have to report those cases to the South Dakota Department of Health. DOH officials said during an Aug. 20 news briefing that cases of COVID-19 in schools will be included in the daily totals in the COVID-19 dashboard on the DOH website but they will also be included in a separate count starting on Aug. 24.

There are fewer than 40 COVID-19 cases in 19 schools in the state, Dr. Joshua Clayton of the DOH said on Aug. 20. The cases include students, staff and teachers, Clayton said.

Clayton said the names of the school districts would not be reported with the reported COVID-19 counts. The DOH is providing an aggregate count, he said.

“The schools will be issuing notifications to students and parents (impacted by any COVID-19) cases,” Clayton said.

The DOH would issue public notices if the cases met the cluster criteria.

“…if we see a number of cases in one particular setting, we will be reporting on that as we have been…,” DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

The SFSD will continue with a notification plan it installed in March, according to a school official and the SFSD’s Twitter account.

“Right now, we are not posting some type of daily count. We haven’t seen other organizations do that either. It’s part of that (DOH) dashboard,” Sioux Falls Schools Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem said on Aug. 19. “We’re still thinking about ways that we can inform people, a lot of that will happen by school, but, as of right now, we’re not going to post any kind of daily numbers.””

Staff and families will be notified of a COVID-19 case if it impacts them, according to an Aug. 11 post on the SFSD Twitter accounts.

“Our process has NOT changed since we reported and notified staff and families of the first cases in the district starting in March 2020,” the Aug. 11 Twitter post said.

THREAD: We want to make sure all families and staff have clear information about the notification of positive COVID-19 cases. Our process has NOT changed since we reported and notified staff and families of the first cases in the District starting in March 2020. — Sioux Falls Schools (@SFSchools) August 11, 2020

Malsam-Rysdon said there is a formal communication process between schools and the DOH on COVID-19 case reporting.

KELOLAND News has reported on several COVID-19 cases involving potential exposure at schools and colleges in the state. None of those school districts notified the media. Northern State University did issue a news release when COVID-19 was related to a sports camp. None of the cases warranted a public notification from the DOH.

The DOH is involved in contact tracing for cases in schools and colleges, Malsam-Rysdon said.

“The DOH continues to investigate every possible case,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The agency is working with school districts, colleges and the South Dakota Department of Education to identify close contacts as quickly as possible, Malsam-Rysdon said.

While the definition of close contact will not change as it applies to schools and colleges, there are moving pieces to the circumstances, Clayton said.

Close contact is defined as within six feet of each other for more than 15 minutes, he said.

The mixing and social distancing of younger children in elementary schools and older students are factors to consider in contact, Clayton said.

Malsam-Rysdon said schools have measures in place to reduce the mixing of students and to maintain social distancing in schools.

A system for schools to notify the state of COVID-19 cases is also in place in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

“COVID-19 is a reportable disease in (Minnesota) so health care providers and other mandated reporters are required to report cases to MDH. So we will be tracking cases in schools through our usual surveillance system,” said Doug Schultz of the MDH.

KELOLAND News asked the MDH how it will determine if there is a cluster outbreak at a school or if the public will need to be informed of any COVID-19 cases at a school.

“We’re in conversations with the Minnesota Department of Education to determine the details around how information will be shared,” Schultz said. “…we recognize there will be great interest in knowing what’s happening regarding COVID in schools around the state.”

Schultz responded on Aug. 18 and said that MDH may have more details later this week or early next week.

Minnesota public schools are scheduled to start in a few weeks. The state has guidelines for schools that include a structure for in person learning, hybrid models and all virtual learning for elementary, middle school and high school.

The options are based on the level of community spread of COVID-19, the 14-day case rate per 10,000 people in the county and other factors.

Telephone messages left with a communications official at the Iowa Department of Health were not returned.

The Iowa Department of Health website does list the COVID-19 positivity rate for school districts.

For example, the West Lyon School District in northwest Iowa is in Lyon and Sioux Counties. Lyon County has a 11.8% positivity rate while Sioux County’s is 12%.