SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just over one week the people of Sioux Falls will head to the ballot box to elect a mayor and new city councilors. While voter registration is closed ahead of the April 12 election, early voting has already begun.

Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Monday that there’s been a steady stream of absentee voters since last Monday. From Monday to Wednesday, Kyte said they saw at least a couple hundred voters each day at the downtown office.

“I thought that was a good indication of interest,” Kyte said.

Typically, Sioux Falls sees a low voter turnout during the city elections with approximately 30,000 people showing up to the ballot box. Kyte says they expect to see similar numbers next week.

“I wouldn’t make a prediction on what the turnout would be but, at least early signs are that the voters are interested in the outcome and are voting well in absentee.”

If you have received a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election, Kyte says you can either drop it off at one of the drop boxes in the parking lot of the Minnehaha County Administration building or mail it in. If you are a Sioux Falls resident in Lincoln County, ballots must be mailed or dropped off at the Lincoln County Auditor’s Office.

Absentee ballot drop-box at Minnehaha County Administration building

If you plan to vote early in person, you can stop at the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration building to fill out a ballot. The building is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those that plan to vote in-person on April 12, you can use the Secretary of State’s website to find your polling location. All you need to bring with you to vote is a government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, tribal card, or veterans ID. If you are a college student, you can bring a school identification card.

“Hopefully, everybody gets out on April 12th and expresses their opinion,” Kyte said.

The recent redistricting of legislative districts will not have an impact on where people in Sioux Falls will vote for the city elections, Kyte added.