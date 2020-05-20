How to vote absentee

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you can’t go to a polling place in person on Election Day, or you feel uncomfortable doing so, you could vote by absentee ballot.

You must be a registered voter before you apply to vote by absentee ballot. You can confirm your registration by going to the Voter Information Portal.

To vote by absentee ballot, you need an absentee ballot application. Once you’ve filled it out you’ll have to send it into your County Election Official. Once approved, the County Election Official will send you your paper absentee ballot. After completing it, you will need to send it back to the County Election Official.

However, absentee ballot applications were sent to all South Dakotans registered in the statewide voter registration file. Except for voters that already applied for the 2020 election cycle or people in counties sending applications on their own.

In South Dakota, your application for the absentee ballot has to be received by no later than 5 p.m. the day before the election. Your voted ballot has to be received by your County Election Official on Election Day.

South Dakota’s primary election is on June 2, 2020.