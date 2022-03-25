SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, March 28 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Sioux Falls city elections. If you still need to register to vote, time is running out, but it’s not too late… yet.

If you have not registered to vote in the past, you will need to print and fill out this form, sign it and then submit it to your County Auditor. Voter registration can not be done electronically in South Dakota.

If you live in Lincoln County, your County Auditor’s office is at 104 N. Main, Ste 110 Canton SD, 57013-1703.

If you live in Minnehaha County, it is at 415 N. Dakota Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104-2465.

Not sure if you’ve already registered? You can check that online at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. Simple fill out your info, and if you are registered to vote, it will show you your polling locations for the next election.

If you wish to update your voter registration, either due to a name change, change of address or a desire to switch party affiliation, you can do so with a form at the County Auditor’s office.

More information about the city elections themselves can be found on the City of Sioux Falls Elections page.

On election day, April 12, 2022, polls will be open from 7am to 7pm. In person absentee voting will be available for residents of both Lincoln and Minnehaha counties on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration building beginning Monday, March 28. This location will be open Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm up until the election, as well as on Saturday, April 9, from 8am-noon.

Absentee mail-in voting is also available. In order to participate, print and fill out the absentee ballot application and submit/mail it to your County Auditor.

KELOLAND News will be sitting down with the three candidates running for mayor in Sioux Falls ahead of the city election.

On April 5, KELOLAND News will host a debate between incumbent, mayor Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites 8 p.m.

You’ll be able to watch it on KELO-TV and on KELOLAND.com