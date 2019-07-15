How to help a South Dakota organization on Prime Day

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon will spend more than $700 million to provide additional training to about one-third of its U.S. workforce. (Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 3,500 South Dakota-based charitable organizations on AmazonSmile. The program donates 0.5 percent of the purchase price to the organization of your choice.

There is no extra cost to the buyer, you just have to select which organization you want on smile.amazon.com. Then, shop on Amazon and the selected organization will get some extra money from the AmazonSmiles Foundation.

Several organizations are asking for people to select them on this Prime Day.

If you shop Amazon, please go to smile.amazon.com and choose The Banquet as your non-profit to benefit. Posted by The Banquet Sioux Falls on Monday, July 15, 2019

Shopping for prime day? Have a donation made by Amazon for every dollar you spend by using Amazon Smile.It's… Posted by Sioux Falls Area Humane Society on Monday, July 15, 2019

Don't forget it's Amazon Prime day…..that's great for you and great for us if you remember to shop through Amazon… Posted by South Dakota Historical Society Foundation on Monday, July 15, 2019

Not only can you get some epic deals this PRIME DAY, but you can ALSO give back just by shopping! Help to ensure a future for habitat, wildlife, and hunting with just a few clicks! Posted by South Dakota Pheasants Forever on Monday, July 15, 2019

Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow and Tuesday, and if you'll be doing a little online shopping, consider visiting… Posted by Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation on Sunday, July 14, 2019